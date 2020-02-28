Western Kentucky dropped its baseball series opener to USC Upstate 12-7 on Friday night at Harley Park in Spartanburg, S.C.
The loss moves the Hilltoppers to 6-3 on the season, while the win improves the Spartans to 9-1 on the year.
Down 11-2 in the top of the eighth inning, WKU put together a five-run frame to make it 11-7 and give the team life, but the squad was ultimately unable to complete the comeback.
“That’s baseball,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “Give them credit, they played well. They did a really good job of taking advantage of the opportunities we gave them. For us to do what we aspire to do, we’ve got to clean up some areas and that’s one of the things – just too many free bases. You do that against any team on the schedule and it’s going to be tough. The other part of it is we want to cut down on the strikeouts. When you strike out 17 times in a game it’s far too many.
“I know that we’ll go to work tomorrow and come back with a mindset that we want to even up the series on the road. It’ll be a good test for us again tomorrow. We’ll see how the boys handle day two of some adversity on the road.”
The Hilltoppers used five pitchers, with the group combining to allow 12 runs and 11 hits.
Offensively, WKU collected 10 hits, with nine different players recording at least one hit on the day.
Matt Phipps produced the lone multi-hit performance in the game, going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Junior Coleman, in just his second at-bat of the season, recorded a three-run triple in the contest, while Sam McElreath hit his first home run of the year with a two-run shot over the right-field wall.
The Hilltoppers will play Game 2 of their series against the Spartans at 1 p.m. CST Saturday at Harley Park.
