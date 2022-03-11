The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped its series opener to Illinois 12-7 on Friday at Nick Denes Field.
After the Illini jumped out to a 12-2 lead through five frames, the Hilltoppers battled back to put the score at 12-7, but ultimately weren’t able to find enough offense to complete the comeback.
“We just didn’t get out of the gates very well today,” WKU head coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “We talk about it all the time; it starts with the pitching. Jake {Kates) had an uncharacteristic first inning, we haven’t seen that. We gave them some free bases today, we gave them eight free bases by walk or hit-by-pitch and seven of those were in the first four innings. We were down pretty big, but we put some guys in there that did some good things. You look at it and obviously it’s a negative when you look at the final score, but I try to pull some positive things out of there.”
WKU used six pitchers in the game, with the group combining to allow 12 runs (11 earned) while striking out six batters. Cole Heath and Wade Chandler closed out the final four frames of the game without surrendering a run and allowed just three hits to go along with two strikeouts.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers tallied 11 hits, with two players producing multi-hit performances. Brett Blomquist led the way, going 3-for-4 with two runs, while AJ Fiechter went 2-for-4 to go along with a run and RBIs.
Cole Kirschsieper picked up the win on the mound for Illinois, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out four batters.
Cam McDonald drove in four runs for the Illini in his 2-for-4 day that included a three-run homer. Branden Comia went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and Justin Janas also produced a multi-RBI day.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to close out the series against Illinois with a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday at Nick Denes Field.