Western Kentucky's softball team split a pair of games Saturday in Day 2 of the Trojan Classic, dropping a 3-1 decision to North Florida before handing Troy its first loss of the season with an extra-inning 3-2 win in Troy, Ala.
In the circle, WKU's Kelsey Aikey matched her career-high with 13 strikeouts while earning the complete game win. Paige Carter drove home the winning run in the top of the eighth and the Hilltopper defense remained in shutdown mode to lock down the Tops’ second win of the season.
“I’m proud of the team’s response after facing some tough challenges,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said in a news release. “We were tested and exploited but tonight we were resilient. We got great contributions from the seniors; Kelsey Aikey was dominant in the circle while Morgan McElroy and Paige Carter both in the field and clutch at the plate. I’m proud of their leadership as well as the entire team’s effort.
Following two days of split results, WKU sits at 2-2 on the 2020 season. Sophomore Kennedy Sullivan had two RBIs, one in each game for the Hilltoppers.
WKU scored first against North Florida as Sullivan drove in the team's lone run in the bottom of the third. Jordan Thomas led off the frame with a walk before being replaced by Taylor Sanders on a fielder’s choice. Sullivan hit a double to center field, allowing Sanders to score from first for the 1-0 WKU advantage.
North Florida responded in the top of the next inning with three runs off two base hits and three walks. Shelby Nunn took over for Sullivan in the circle during the frame and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings while allowing just two hits. Sullivan (0-1) exited with four hits allowed, five strikeouts and eight walks.
Originally scheduled for a 9 a.m. first pitch, the game started at 10:08 and also included another rain delay nearly 40 minutes in length before WKU went to bat in the bottom of the fifth.
Sullivan, Paige Carter and Princess Valencia each recorded a hit for the Hilltoppers while North Florida finished with six in the contest.
Behind the plate, Kendall Smith threw out two of the three runners attempting to steal second base. She’s now thrown out three runners through four games on the season.
In WKU’s second game of the day, Troy struck first as the Trojans tallied a pair of runs in their opening trip to the plate. After back-to-back hits to lead off the game, Kelsey Aikey would strike out five of the next seven batters across the second frame as well.
Following a scoreless second inning, WKU's Morgan McElroy lead off the third with a double while moving to third base on a single by TJ Webster. At the top of the order, Jordan Thomas sent a sacrifice fly to left field that cut the Tops’ deficit to 2-1 scoring McElroy. Two batters later, Sullivan delivered a double that brought home the tying run.
Troy got its fourth and final hit off Aikey in the bottom of the third in the form of a single. It would be the Trojans last base runner until the international tiebreaker rule was implemented in the top of the eighth inning. With a stretch of five straight strikeouts from Aikey, WKU retired the final 17 Troy batters of the game.
Thomas started the eighth inning on second base for the Tops and advanced to third on a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt by Taylor Davis. Two batters later, Carter sent a single to left field to bring the winning run home. Maddie Bowlds followed with a single as well before Smith loaded the bases with a fielder’s choice before the inning came to an end.
In the bottom of the eighth, Aikey took care of the first out herself with her 13th strikeout of the game to match her career high. From there, Bowlds handled a foul ball before McElroy gloved the final out in shallow left field.
Picking up her first win of the season in the circle, Aikey recorded her third career extra-inning complete game victory. The senior finished with 13 strikeouts against one walk while allowing four hits.
Bowlds finished 3-for-4 at the plate while McElroy had a 2-for-2 night in the box.
WKU will close its opening weekend of play Sunday with a rematch against North Florida. First pitch is slated for 10 a.m. CST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.