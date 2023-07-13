WKU sweeps Middle Tennessee in tourney opener
Buy Now

Western Kentucky’s Katie Howard (26) spikes the ball as Middle Tennessee’s Caroline Macander (16) and Dasia Smith (8) jump to block in the Tops’ 3-0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-21) win over Middle Tennessee to advance in the C-USA Tournament at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. WKU will face either North Texas or UAB in the semifinals on Saturday. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

For the 17th consecutive year, Western Kentucky’s volleyball team has been recognized as a recipient of the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for its work in the classroom throughout the 2022-23 school year, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced Thursday.