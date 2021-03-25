FRISCO, Texas -- The Western Kentucky basketball season has come to a close.
Louisiana Tech came out hot and beat the Hilltoppers 72-65 Thursday in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
"It wasn't the way we wanted to end our season, that's for sure," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy tonight. Louisiana Tech's got a really good basketball team and when they shoot the ball the way they shot it, they're really, really good. We probably didn't anticipate that happening and I'm sure they didn't either."
Louisiana Tech (22-7) shot 47% (26 of 55) from the field and 61% (11 of 18) from 3-point range. Kalob Ledoux knocked down 6 of 7 3s on the way to a team-high 20 points, while Amorie Archibald and Kenneth Lofton Jr. each added 11 points and were among eight Louisiana Tech players to score in the victory.
WKU (21-8) went just 23 of 66 (35%) from the field and 9 of 30 (30%) from 3-point range in the loss -- a major uptick in attempts from deep from the 18.1 it had averaged through 28 games.
"That definitely changed the game, when a team is shooting like that because we're not able to get the defensive rebound and push in transition, so we had to run a lot of half-court offense today because they were hitting their shots," WKU sophomore guard Jordan Rawls said. "That definitely changed how we played."
It was the third meeting of the season between the two teams. WKU and Louisiana State split the regular-season series, and went on to win Conference USA's East and West Division regular-season titles, respectively.
The Bulldogs will now move on to the quarterfinals, where they'll face Mississippi State, which beat Richmond earlier Thursday. The semifinal is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
Louisiana Tech didn't miss much in the first half and took a 39-31 lead into the break. The Bulldogs made 8 of 12 shots from 3-point range through 20 minutes, including four as part of a 12-0 run to close the half. The Bulldogs entered the game shooting 34.2% from 3-point range through 29 games.
"I felt like the game kind of got separated a little bit the last three minutes of that first half," Stansbury said. "Without watching any game film, I think they made four 3s that last three and a half minutes of that first half. That's kind of where it got separated to go up (eight). You're on the road fighting from behind, that's not easy."
It capped off a half filled with runs, but one that the Bulldogs led for the majority -- 12:40 to WKU's 4:48.
WKU held Louisiana Tech without a field goal for over six minutes in a 9-2 run to take a 21-19 lead, but the Bulldogs responded with eight straight of their own -- highlighted by back-to-back 3s from Ledoux, who had 14 first-half points, and Cobe Williams. An alley-oop from Rawls to Charles Bassey ended the run and started a 10-0 stretch for WKU to go up by four with 3:25 left in the period, but the four closing triples -- two from Williams, one from Ledoux and another from Exavian Christian -- made it an eight-point game at the break.
"The team just came out hitting shots," WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. "They ware hitting a bunch of 3s and there was just not much we could really come back from."
From there, the Bulldogs didn't trail again.
WKU used a 12-4 run to cut the deficit to two with 14:56 to play. It was capped off by a 3-pointer from Rawls, who led WKU with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
It's as close as the Hilltoppers got for the remainder, but WKU never went away. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Isaiah Crawford and Ledoux pushed Louisiana Tech's lead back to eight, and the Bulldogs eventually extended it to double digits midway through the half. WKU got within four with 3:39 to play with two Hollingsworth free throws and, after a Jacolby Pemberton layup, were within four again with a jumper from Josh Anderson.
Louisiana Tech went back up by eight from there, before Anderson knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 70-65 with 27 seconds left. After a timeout, WKU came up with a steal, but Luke Frampton's 3-point attempt hit the front of the rim and Louisiana Tech closed out the 72-65 win with two free throws from Christian.
Bassey finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Hilltoppers and Hollingsworth had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
WKU has three seniors on its roster with Hollingsworth, Anderson and Kenny Cooper -- Carson Williams left the team following its C-USA championship game loss to North Texas to train for an NFL pro day -- but the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for all players this winter. Bassey could also leave to play professionally. Stansbury said the team would get back to Bowling Green and discuss everything before decisions are made.