One week of spring football practices are down at Western Kentucky.
Third-year head coach Tyson Helton thinks back to the team's third and final practice of the week on Saturday, when the Hilltoppers were in full pads for the first time. A miscommunication on offense cost WKU a big play. The defense jumped early on third down and gave the offense another opportunity.
Those are the type of things Helton is hoping the team can start getting cleaned up entering the second week of the spring practices.
"I think we got the fundamental part down, all the basics, and now we've got to operate at a high level," Helton said after Saturday's practice. " ... Those are the things that good football teams don't do. We've got to be able to operate at a high level and continue throughout spring doing all the right things. I think we've gotten enough winter workouts and walkthroughs and player-run practices and all those kind of things under our belt – all the basics – now we've just got to play at a high level."
WKU is coming off a 5-7 season that ended with a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl. The team didn't get a spring session last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has started this spring with practices running Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before the session culminates with the team's annual spring game April 17. A time for the game is still to be determined.
This time is big for the Hilltoppers with several new faces around the program. WKU is working in a new offense under Zach Kittley, who was hired as offensive coordinator in December, and will now have Maurice Crum serving as defensive coordinator after Clayton White left to take the same position at South Carolina. WKU also hired several new position coaches in the offseason as well.
The Hilltoppers have currently signed 16 players in this year's class. Helton said he expects to still sign more as part of a flurry of activity in the transfer portal. Of those 16, 14 had previously been part of a college program before. WKU does return pieces from last year's squad, and Helton believes the team's maturity led to it getting ahead for the spring with player-run practices this offseason.
"It's one of those things that you're not trying to do all the simple assignment stuff," Helton said. "You're getting the snap on time, you're getting the mesh with the running back on time, quarterback can make some of the checks he needs to make, defense can operate at a high level, they can recognize when they need to bring the pressure or change pressure to a different direction. A lot of those things you wouldn't get done if they hadn't had the opportunity to go out there and do it on their own.
"We're going into year three, so our guys know how to work, they know what's expected. It's great that we trust them to go out there on their own and be able to have their own practice and do their own thing because it's not mandatory by any means, but they're an older group that knows what to do."
WKU entered the spring scheduled to hold 13 practices – WKU isn't practicing the Saturday of Easter weekend – before the April 17 spring game. Helton has liked what he's seen from the 2021 team so far, but the focus turns to the details now heading into week two.
"I would say we're ahead of the game from that standpoint, it's just as we continue through spring ball, the things that make the difference – making the big play downfield as a receiver, coming up with a big stop on third down, not having the holding call on the offensive line after a big play – those are the things we've got to perfect," Helton said.