Western Kentucky evened the best-of-three series against Conference USA rival Florida International with a 4-1 win Saturday in Miami.
WKU pitchers Kelsie Houchens and Katie Gardner combined for a six-strikeout day, while Gardner picked up her first save of the season.
After a scoreless three innings, the Tops broke through first with an RBI single into right field off the bat of Faith Hegh, who collected her 33rd RBI of the season.
In the top of the fifth, WKU added three more runs. Brylee Hage kicked off with a two-run double off the right field wall, sending TJ Webster and pinch runner Addy Edgmon across the plate. Subbing in at second base, Kasia Parks collected her first hit and RBI of the season with a shot into the six-spot, and scored Hage from third base.
In the bottom half, the Panthers tallied an RBI triple to score.
Houchens started in the circle and worked through 4 2./3 innings, giving up one run off of four hits, walking one and striking out three. Gardner came in for relief, giving up only three hits and striking out two in the rest of the ballgame.
The Hilltoppers and Panthers are back at Felsburg Field for the series finale Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.