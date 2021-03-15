After a spring without football at Western Kentucky last year, the Hilltoppers are excited to get back out on the grass to prepare for the 2021 season.
WKU is scheduled to begin a 13-practice spring session Tuesday that will culminate in an April 17 spring game that will be open to fans with free admission.
"Spring ball starts this week. Really excited. Been a long time coming," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Monday. "We've had some great winter workouts. A lot of new faces, both staff and players, and it's been a really, really good winter session for us. I think the staff and the players are excited to get out there tomorrow and get going. We're looking forward to it."
WKU enters its third season under Helton, who has a 14-11 record during his first two seasons. The Hilltoppers have played in bowl games both seasons – a SERVPRO First Responder Bowl victory his first season and a LendingTree Bowl loss in December – and the team is looking forward to more normalcy this spring after missing out on the session in 2020 and having to make adjustments to summer workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hilltoppers will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays – with the exception of Easter weekend – and the time for the April 17 spring game is still to be determined.
"I'd say just more than anything (I'm excited about) getting back on the grass," Helton said. "It was just a weird year last year. There was no normal whatsoever. You didn't know what day what was going to happen. A lot of landmines out there, I guess you could say, that you were trying to dodge, but now you're back to normalcy, you're back to what you know, and I think that helps your football team a lot."
But there's work to be done after going 5-7 last year with a veteran team, and WKU will use the spring to try to bring together a new group, which includes several new coaches.
The Hilltoppers will have a new offensive coordinator in Zach Kittley after the team finished 12th of 13 Conference USA teams last year in scoring offense at 19 points per game. WKU moved Bryan Ellis to co-offensive coordinator and inside receivers coach, promoted Stephen Hamby to offensive line coach and hired Carlos Locklyn as running backs coach and Josh Crawford as outside receivers coach.
Maurice Crum was promoted to defensive coordinator when Clayton White left for the same position at South Carolina, defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin left for UCF and Kenny Baker is now defensive line coach, after coaching defensive ends last season. WKU has brought in Pat Bastien as linebackers coach and Keynodo Hudson as cornerbacks coach.
"It's been fantastic. I'm really excited about this staff," Helton said. "Everybody's gelled together extremely well. Whenever you put together a staff and you're evaluating people, you have to ask yourself, 'OK, how do we get better? How do we take another step?' And we definitely took a big step in my opinion. There's a lot of new faces, a lot that we have to get done during the spring practice session, but we're in about as good a spot as we can be in right now. I think we've got a tremendous staff."
WKU will have a mix of players who have been around the program and new ones – the Hilltoppers have signed 16 players so far – and Helton said to expect more additions before the Hilltoppers kick off the 2021 season at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin on Sept. 4.
Thirteen of the new players are expected to take part in spring ball. WKU hit the transfer portal hard, with 13 of the 16 signees coming from another college program. Freshman tight end River Helms and quarterback Chance McDonald will not participate this spring, according to the team's spring roster, and neither will Houston Baptist transfer receiver Ben Ratzlaff.
"A lot of new faces," redshirt junior offensive lineman Cole Spencer said. "When we came up here coming back from winter break, it was like almost a whole new team, but it was nice getting some older guys in here that have already been doing this and they can just hop right in and get to playing ball."
With the mix of old and new players, Helton expects competition for starting positions as the team prepares for 2021. The most notable comes at the quarterback spot, which was held by Tyrrell Pigrome last year. Pigrome has returned with the NCAA's blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility, and the Hilltoppers have also brought in Bailey Zappe, the quarterback leading Houston Baptist's high-powered offense under Kittley. Helton said the competitions are for every position, however, and he expects it to help the team improve.
"We've got to be able to put our guys in that position in a lot of situations throughout the spring and see how those guys handle it, let the competition play out. I think that's really, really big," Helton said.
"We added a lot of depth, too, so there's a lot of older guys, transfers and those kind of things. Every man knows their job's up for grabs and nobody has a starting job. You've got to go out and compete and earn a job. I think our guys love that. I think they love competition and they embrace that fact, so it's going to make for a really exciting spring."