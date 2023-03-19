Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped its series finale to Middle Tennessee, 8-6, on Sunday afternoon in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
The Hilltoppers fell to 15-6 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA after the first weekend of league play.
WKU left-hander Devyn Terbrak got the nod for his fifth consecutive Sunday start. The senior totaled four strikeouts in six innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk. Mason Burns and CJ Weins saw action in relief of Terbrak, going two innings, surrendering five runs (four earned) and six hits with three strikeouts.
At the plate, WKU recorded eight hits with three Hilltoppers going for multi-hit efforts. Ricardo Leonett led the offense in a 3-for-4 performance with a home run, a double, and an RBI. Tristin Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Drew Reckart knocked a two-RBI single to contribute to the six-run result.
An RBI single from Garcia gave the Tops a 1-0 lead in the third inning.
WKU scored two more the following inning off a fielding error from the Blue Raiders to take a 3-0 lead.
Middle Tennessee scored for the first time in the fifth from an RBI single to make the score 3-1.
A two-RBI single from Reckart in the sixth extended the Hilltopper lead to 5-1.
The Blue Raiders used a throwing miscue to score two more runs and cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the frame.
A solo shot from Leonett gave the Tops a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh.
An RBI single and a passed ball scored two more for Middle Tennessee to make it a 6-5 game going into the eighth inning.
The Blue Raiders took the lead in the eighth, scoring off a wild pitch and a two-RBI single and mark the final runs of the game to take the victory, 8-6.
The Hilltoppers will hit the road for a midweek matchup against Louisville on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. CT in Louisville.