The Western Kentucky softball team took its weekend series against UAB at Mary Bowers Field in Birmingham, Ala., with wins in the first two games, but fell 9-7 in the series finale Sunday.
WKU (27-8 overall, 11-4 Conference USA) got on the board first with a two-run double from Kennedy Foote in the top of the second – part of her four-RBI day – before UAB (21-15, 9-3) got a run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double from Olivia Valbak and took the lead the following inning with RBI singles from Sierra Frazier and Jolie Readeaux.
The Blazers tacked on four runs in the fourth to make it a 7-2 game – UAB scored the first of those with the help of a WKU error and Frazier added a three-run homer to left.
WKU got a run back in both the fifth and sixth innings with a sacrifice fly from Brylee Hage and an RBI double from Randi Drinnon, but UAB tacked on two important insurance runs with a two-run single from Frazier – she finished the game with six RBIs.
The Hilltoppers' comeback bid came up short after scoring three runs in the seventh, however. Bailey Curry hit an RBI single to center and Foote followed two batters later with a two-run double, before Makenna Pierce picked up the one out she needed for the save with the bases loaded.
Cespedes got the start in the circle for UAB, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout in four innings. Valbak was credited with the win – she allowed four runs on six hits with a strikeout in 2.2 innings.
Kaite Gardner took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk in 2.2 innings. She struck out two. Shelby Nunn, Kelsie Houchens and Savannah Fierke all saw relief action in the circle.
WKU's next two scheduled games are against nonconference foes. The Hilltoppers are slated to travel to Richmond to face Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, and will host Lipscomb at 6 p.m. April 19.