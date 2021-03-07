Western Kentucky came up short in Sunday's Bulldog Invitational championship, falling to host No. 18-ranked Mississippi State 5-4 in Starkville, Miss.
The Hilltoppers built a 4-0 lead through the first four innings. Jordan Thomas contributed the first two runs with solo homers in the top of the first and third innings.
Jordan Ridge put WKU up by three runs with an RBI double in the fourth, then scored on an RBI single from Brylee Hage to make it a 4-0 advantage.
Mississippi State (13-5) struck back for one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh to secure the win.
Thomas led the Hilltoppers with a 2-for-3 day with two homers and two RBIs. WKU finished with six hits.
Kelsey Aikey took the loss in a complete-game effort. She allows five earned runs off seven hits and four walks. Aikey struck out four batters.
WKU (9-3) is back in action Saturday against Valparaiso in the Louisville Tournament. Game time is 1 p.m. CT.
