BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Florida Atlantic got hot late to come away with a win over Western Kentucky.
The Owls used two big runs in the final seven minutes Thursday at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Fla., to come away with a 78-69 victory.
"Anytime you go on the road, it's never easy. That margin for winning and losing is zero," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "Give them some credit -- they made some plays.
"But in every game there's plays you're going to point to, but one without seeing the film that stands out to me -- I don't know the exact time -- right about five minutes in the game we were up four, and they're shooting a free throw. Free throw, missed block out and they hit a 3 out of it. That's just a huge play."
FAU (10-8 overall, 3-2 Conference USA) went on a 13-2 run starting with a made free throw from Everett Winchester with 6:42 to play to take a 68-58 lead by the time the run ended with a jumper from Vladislav Goldin with 3:36 left. The Owls knocked down three of their 11 3s during the stretch after entering as one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league, including one from Michael Forrest after an offensive rebound on a miss from Winchester on his second free-throw attempt that swung the momentum.
WKU (10-8, 2-3) responded with an 8-0 run coming primarily at the free-throw line to pull within a point, but it's as close as the Hilltoppers would get.
The Owls closed the game on an 8-0 run, including 3-pointers from Alijah Martin and Michael Forrest, to come away with the 78-69 victory. FAU finished 11-of-30 from the 3-point line in the game, with eight of those makes coming in the second half and five in the final seven minutes.
"They moved the ball well, made some good shots, made the shots they needed to and ultimately they got every loose ball they needed to," WKU guard Camron Justice said. "They probably killed us on 50-50 balls tonight and that was really the turning point of the game."
All five FAU starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by 14 points from Forrest. Martin added 13, Goldin and Bryan Greenlee each had 12 and Winchester had 11. FAU outscored WKU 16-1 in second-chance points and 38-26 in the paint.
"It hadn't been happening to us. It's happened the last couple games. Jamar -- it starts with him first. He's got to be the guy that limits it. He's the big guy around that rim," Stansbury said. " ... We just didn't do a good job with those kind of plays, too. When you're on the road, you just can't give those second-chance points."
The Owls are scheduled to host Marshall on Saturday.
Dayvion McKnight led WKU with 22 points, Justice had 18 and Jairus Hamilton had 11. The Hilltoppers shot 50% from the field and 44% from 3-point range in the loss.
After struggling to get open and connect on 3-pointers in its last game against North Texas -- a 65-60 loss Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena in which the Hilltoppers went just 2-of-12 from deep and didn't hit their first until late -- WKU opened strong Thursday. The Hilltoppers went 5-of-8 from 3-point range in the first half, led by three from Justice, who had 12 points through the first 20 minutes to help his team to a 36-33 lead at the break, before FAU outscored WKU 45-33 over the final 20 minutes.
WKU is scheduled to travel to FIU for a 6 p.m. CT game Saturday. The Hilltoppers beat the Panthers 84-71 on Jan. 8.
"We've just got to bounce back, pick up the energy next game. The little stuff helps," McKnight said. "We've just got to bounce back and pick up the energy."