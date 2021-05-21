The Western Kentucky softball team will have to play its way out of the losers' bracket once again if it hopes to keep its season alive.
After climbing from the losers' bracket to win the Conference USA Tournament last week and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Hilltoppers fell to Georgia 11-3 in six innings Friday in their first game in the Athens Regional at Jack Turner Stadium.
"We've been in this position before," WKU coach Amy Tudor said. "Obviously this is a different state, but the ball's still the same, the plate's still the same, the bat's still the same."
The Hilltoppers (31-14) will face UNC Greensboro in an elimination game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. UNCG fell to Duke 2-0 in the first game of the Athens Regional. The Blue Devils and Bulldogs will play at 11 a.m. CT Saturday for a spot in Sunday's championship game.
Georgia took advantage of walks and used the long ball on its home field to get past Western Kentucky, sending three balls over the fence in the victory. Lacey Fincher accounted for two of those, while Sydney Chambley ended the game early with a walk-off grand slam to end a six-run sixth inning. WKU walked nine batters in the game.
"I think the walks killed us," Tudor said. "Nine walks is like nine hits from my perspective. We had one intentional walk, so maybe it was eight, but the walks were deadly."
The Hilltoppers got on the board first with an RBI double from Kennedy Sullivan in the top of the first, but Sullivan walked the first two batters she faced in the bottom half of the frame and Fincher quickly put the Bulldogs ahead with a homer over the fence in center.
"I didn't really feel nervous, I just couldn't really find the strike zone. My pitches weren't really spinning the way that I feel like they normally do," Sullivan said. "It was just kind of an off day, but hopefully we'll be better tomorrow."
Shelby Nunn came on in relief and held Georgia scoreless for the next three innings and allowed the Hilltoppers to get back into the game. Taylor Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth to make it a one-run game and Taylor Sanders delivered an RBI single the following inning to tie the game 3-all.
But Georgia and Fincher again quickly responded. After a leadoff walk, the first baseman homered to right field to put the Bulldogs up 5-3 and they never looked back.
Ellie Armistead walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth and Mackenzie Puckett followed with an RBI double down the right-field line. The Bulldogs added a run on a single from Sara Mosley and two batters later Chambley delivered the game-ending grand slam.
"I thought we played well throughout the game. I thought our offense did very well. I thought defense did very well. I think one thing as a pitching staff we need to work on is lowering our walks," Nunn said. "That's one thing that coach T brought up. I think we got this first game out of the way -- obviously Georgia is a good team in the SEC and we knew coming in it would be a good battle -- but I think we need to just make our adjustments and be ready for tomorrow."
Nunn allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings. Katie Gardner relieved Nunn in the final inning, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks in a third of an inning.
Mary Wilson Avant picked up the win for Georgia. She allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk and struck out two. Britton Rogers shut down WKU in an inning of relief work.