MOBILE, Ala. – Western Kentucky was unable to close the 2020 season on a positive note with a second straight bowl victory.
Georgia State scored 27 unanswered points in the first half Saturday to pull ahead of the Hilltoppers for a 39-21 victory in the LendingTree Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
"Hat's off to Georgia State. They're a good football team. They just flat-out outplayed us tonight," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. "I thought there was a couple of things early in the game that we did a good job of, but penalties cost us at critical times and they did all the right things. They beat us hands-down, had a good night and we'll go back to the drawing board."
WKU (5-7) prevented Georgia State from getting on the board first when Devon Key intercepted Cornelious Brown in the end zone, and the Hilltoppers turned it into a lead with their longest scoring drive of the season – 14 plays and 80 yards. Tyrrell Pigrome kept it alive on fourth-and-9 from the Georgia State 37 with an 11-yard pass to Dakota Thomas, and later connected with Josh Simon for 34 yards to set up his 2-yard keeper to make it 7-0 with 4:02 left in the opening quarter.
"What a great win. What an awesome evening it turned out to be to finish off the 2020 season here at the LendingTree Bowl and getting a great win over a Western Kentucky opponent," Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. "It is just awesome to watch our players and our coaches fight and persevere with all the adversity and everything we had throughout the year. It was just truly amazing."
From that point, it was all Panthers.
Georgia State responded with 27-straight points leading up to the break while racking up 353 yards of offense – 178 rushing and 175 passing – and converting 10 of 13 third down attempts in the half. The Panthers used two 11-play drives – one capped off with an 11-yard rush from Destin Coates and the other with a 26-yard pass from Brown to Sam Pinckney – to take a 14-7 lead.
The Panthers took advantage of Pigrome's first two interceptions of the season for their next two scores. Pigrome had thrown 278 consecutive passes this season without being picked off before Saturday. Antavious Lane collected the first at the Georgia State 23, and after the drive was kept alive by an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Kyle Bailey after Roger Cray came up with a tackle for loss on third-and-2 at Georgia State's 31, Jamari Thrash made it a 21-7 game with a 5-yard touchdown reception from Brown.
Beanie Bishop set WKU up with a 43-yard kickoff return with just over two minutes left in the half, but Pigrome was intercepted by Jontrey Hunter in the end zone on the next play. Georgia State went 80 yards to make it a 27-7 game at the break – DeAngelo Malone blocked the extra-point attempt – with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Cornelius McCoy.
"They were able to run the ball efficiently against our defense," Helton said. " ... They were able to move the line of scrimmage, they ran the ball. I thought when it was time for them to make the plays down the field, they made some great catches tonight."
Brown had 175 yards and three touchdowns on 12 of 24 passing in the first half, plus 37 yards on six rushing attempts. Coates had 89 yards and a score on 16 rushes, and four receivers had multiple receptions and over 20 yards.
The Panthers finished with 478 yards, with Brown accounting for 226 through the air and 40 rushing. Coates finished with 117 yards on 23 attempts.
Through two quarters, WKU had just 38 yards outside of its scoring drive, including just 7 rushing, and finished with 284 yards total in the loss. Pigrome finished with 180 yards on 17 of 33 passing, with 84 yards on four receptions to Simon, and Jones led WKU on the ground with 57 yards on five attempts. Georgia State entered top 40 in the country in rushing defense, allowing just 140.2 yards rushing per game.
"We knew this was going to be a good physical group and, at the end of the day, it just came down to us not executing some of the little things right and we had a couple of penalties that really hurt us the first half," WKU redshirt junior offensive lineman Cole Spencer said.
The Hilltoppers also had seven penalties for 107 yards in the first half, and finished with nine for 117 yards.
The Hilltoppers started the second half strong, taking the kickoff and marching down the field 64 yards to score on a 2-yard run from Gaej Walker to make it 27-14. WKU came up with a defensive stop on Georgia State's ensuing possession, but Travis Collier was hit by the punt and Hunter recovered. The Panthers turned it into points with a 45-yard field goal from Noel Ruiz.
WKU reached the Georgia State 2 its next possession, but failed to punch it in and turned the ball over on downs. The Panthers added a 29-yard field goal from Ruiz and a 25-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Mikele Colasurdo to Cadarrius Thompson to make it 39-14.
The Hilltoppers added a 2-yard touchdown from C.J. Jones in the closing minutes, and finished with 284 yards in the game.
WKU, which entered its seventh bowl game in nine seasons on a three-game winning streak, closes the season at 5-7, after starting just 1-4.
