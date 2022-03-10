FRISCO, Texas -- Kenneth Lofton Jr. came up clutch for Louisiana Tech against Western Kentucky for the second time this season.
After making the game-winning free throws in Ruston, La., in the Hilltoppers' first league game of the season, the 6-foot-7 forward gave in Bulldogs a lead in the final minute of a 59-57 victory Thursday in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, to end WKU's attempts at completing a comeback.
"Lofton's a load. Lofton scores that last basket while we're up one and found a way to get it up and around (Jamarion Sharp)," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "He fumbled it a couple times, but that's winning and losing. Winning and losing's a fine line. It comes down to one play here, a missed free throw here when you're playing against good teams."
Lofton's heroics ended WKU's (19-13) hopes of a comeback, after falling down by as many as 14 in the first half to Louisiana Tech (23-9).
WKU took its first lead on a 3-pointer -- one of only three Hilltopper makes from long range on 21 attempts in the game -- from Josh Anderson with 9:37 to play, but the Bulldogs pulled back ahead with a 3-pointer from Keaston Willis and a jumper from Lofton.
The Hilltoppers responded with a 7-0 spurt to go ahead 57-54 with 3:47 to play, but didn't score again from there as they saw their hopes at a run in the league tournament and a berth in the NCAA Tournament dashed -- the program hasn't played in the latter since 2013.
Willis banked in a floater to cut Louisiana Tech's deficit to one, and the Bulldogs took a lead with a layup from Lofton with 24 seconds left.
After a WKU timeout, Dayvion McKnight missed a shot, but Sharp collected an offensive rebound and was fouled on a putback attempt. The 7-foot-5 center missed both attempts, Lofton grabbed the rebound and made it 59-57 with a make at the free-throw line. Camron Justice's last-second heave missed the mark and the Bulldogs survived.
"We got down, but to our guys' credit, they fought back," Stansbury said. "We changed defenses and from that point on we were good. Defensively, they didn't get a lot of stuff. You can chop it up a lot of ways -- it's hard to overcome against a good team -- we went 3-for-21 from the 3-point line and we're a team that depends on making some 3s, and we go 12-for-19 from the foul line. Those are two areas when you've got to overcome, and it's still a one-possession game whatever seconds there were."
WKU stayed in the game despite a tough shooting night.
The Hilltoppers shot just 36% from the field and 14% from 3-point range. It went 12-of-19 from the free-throw line, and missed six of its final seven attempts from the line. WKU stayed in the game with its defense -- it forced 20 turnovers and outscored Louisiana Tech 23-12 on turnovers in the game.
McKnight finished with 20 points for the Hilltoppers, while Anderson had 16 and Justice had 15.
Stansbury knew coming into the matchup Louisiana Tech had somewhat of an advantage having shot in the indoor football stadium set up with two courts -- teams weren't allowed to practice in the facility before their games, and Louisiana Tech beat Marshall the day prior to advance to Thursday's quarterfinal -- and it showed early on.
"I've always said this -- a team that's played the first night, I always feel like they have an advantage early in that game," Stansbury said. "A team like us, we depend on shooting so much and you don't get a chance to shoot early, and we basically shot from 6 (p.m.) to 6:20 (p.m.) tonight. That's not to make no excuses, but I always felt like that other team that's played has an advantage, and they shot it well early."
The Bulldogs knocked down four of their first five 3-point attempts -- three of which came from Willis -- and led by 11 less than four minutes in. Louisiana Tech led by as much as 14 after a 3-pointer from Green with 6:06 to play in the opening period, in which the Bulldogs fired 7-of-14 from long range compared to WKU's 2-of-12 -- the first of which didn't come until there was 4:05 left in the half, and the second to make it just a 36-33 Louisiana Tech lead at the break.
"It was one of those things where they got off to a hot start. I don't know if they were a little prepared for what we were going to do -- they were passing the ball well, got some open shots and got hot early," Justice said. "It was just one of those things where we had to get back into the game. Fought our way back into the game and just kind of fell apart at the end."
Willis led Louisiana Tech with 17 points, Lofton had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and David Green had 10 points. The Bulldogs shot 46% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.
Louisiana Tech advances to face North Texas in an 11:30 a.m. semifinal on Friday. The Mean Green beat Rice 68-50 in the first quarterfinal.