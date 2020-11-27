SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Western Kentucky was in a position to win its first in-season tournament since claiming to NABC Classic title in 2001.
But after the Hilltoppers went up by 10 points in the second half against No. 15 West Virginia in the championship game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, the Mountaineers used a 26-7 run to take the lead and held on for a 70-64 victory.
"They present so many problems through 40 minutes of the game, and through 40 minutes they were better," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "I know we got the loss, but I couldn't be more proud of the way our guys battled. We didn't play perfect. Once we went up 10, we had a segment there of about six straight possessions where there was four bad out of six that kind of allowed them to spurt back in it, but it had nothing to do with our effort."
The Hilltoppers (2-1) advanced to the final with victories over Northern Iowa and Memphis in the two days leading up to Friday's game, and held a three-point lead over West Virginia (3-0) heading into halftime, despite star center Charles Bassey playing just 3:25 in the first half after picking up two early fouls.
Derek Culver, the tournament MVP, scored on a jumper to open the second half, but WKU responded with a 9-0 run started with a 3-pointer from Taveion Hollingsworth and capped off with a fast-break dunk from Bassey to take a 45-35 lead.
West Virginia cut the deficit to seven before an and-one from Bassey, who finished with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds, to get the lead back to double-digits. Bassey was named to the all-tournament team.
From there, the Mountaineers took over for an 11-minute stretch. Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil started and finished a 26-7 run that pushed West Virginia ahead 64-55 with 3:57 remaining.
"I think we took some things for granted, actually, and we didn't play as hard. They played so much harder than we did and they executed really better than we did," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "We kind of talked at halftime about how much harder we've got to play and how much better we've got to execute what we're doing."
During the stretch, WKU went 3-for-16 shooting, and the Hilltoppers finished the second half with just three free throws attempted, after attempting a combined 48 in the second half through the first two games. WKU took eight free throws total Friday, making six.
"They're big enough to guard us one-on-one on that block a bunch, so we didn't draw a whole lot of fouls there. Number two, they were good enough defensively, kept us from getting it to the rim, finishing some plays and drawing some fouls," Stansbury said. "There just wasn't a lot of opportunities that we created fouls."
Hollingsworth and Bassey also left with injuries during the stretch, before returning to the game.
"I thought when Tay went down with a hurt thumb, I thought that kind of changed the tempo of the game a little bit at that point, but again, you've got to find ways to play through that," Stansbury said. "You can't let it affect you emotionally, you can't let it affect the things you do."
Western Kentucky got the deficit to four with 59 seconds remaining on a tip-in from Bassey on a miss from Kenny Cooper, but Miles McBride and McNeil each made a pair of free throws from there to close out the win. McBride's made it 68-62, and Bassey missed a 3-point attempt on the other end for a chance to cut it to a one-possession game, forcing the Hilltoppers to send McNeil to the line.
McBride was named to the all-tournament team, finishing Friday's championship with 14 points. Culver had 15 points to lead West Virginia, and Sherman had 12. The Mountaineers are next scheduled to play top-ranked Gonzaga on Wednesday in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Behind Bassey for WKU were Hollingsworth with 13 points and Carson Williams and Josh Anderson with 10 each.
WKU took a 36-33 lead into the break after a first half that featured 12 lead changes, the final of which came when Hollingsworth pulled up in the paint at the 3:09 mark to put the Hilltoppers ahead 29-28. WKU played the majority of the first half without Bassey, who had 21 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks in the semifinals, after he picked up his second foul at the 16:35 mark Friday.
WKU was able to get to the rim, scoring 24 of its 36 points in the first 20 minutes in the paint, with eight from each Anderson and Williams.
"We had some back cuts working, some rolls to the rim, just getting downhill and finishing at the rim pretty well in the first half. A lot of opportunities there," Williams said. "Then I guess they just made adjustments in the second half and took that away."
The Hilltoppers will now head to Louisville's bubble, where they will start a three-game stretch against the Cardinals on Tuesday. WKU is also scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Thursday and Little Rock on Friday at the event.
