The Western Kentucky baseball team lost 16-6 to No. 5 Louisville on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
The Cardinals (20-5) scored four times in the top of the first and never trailed on the way to their fourth straight victory.
"First of all, give Louisville credit. That's a solid team. You can see why their lineup is very tough top to bottom. They do a great job with that," WKU coach John Pawlowski said. "I liked the way offensively we competed today. There were some positives to take out of every phase of the game, but in order to beat a team like that you've got to play at a high level. We didn't do that consistently tonight."
Louisville started fast, plating four runs in the first frame. Jack Payton led off the scoring with a two-run single and Isaac Humphrey added a two-run double in the inning before WKU (9-15) got on the board with an RBI ground out from Andrew Delaney in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-1.
The Cardinals added some insurance with one-run singles from Payton and Logan Beard in the third to make it 6-1.
WKU cut its deficit to one run in the bottom of the third with a three-run homer from Ty Batusich and a solo shot from Brian McAuliffe, but Louisville blew the game open with a six-run fourth inning.
Louisville scored in the fourth on a Payton walk, a fielder's choice on a ball hit by Levi Usher, a two-run single from Beard, an RBI-double from Humphrey and on a pitch that hit Ben Metzinger. Payton added a solo home run the following inning to make it 13-5.
The Hilltoppers got a run back in the bottom of the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Justin Carlin, but it was the end of the scoring for WKU despite getting runners on in all but one inning in the game.
Louisville added three runs from there -- a two-run homer in the eighth and a sacrifice fly, both from Drake Westcott -- in the 16-6 win.
The two teams used a combined 17 pitchers in the contest. Kade Grundy was credited with the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits in two innings. Cooper Hellman took the loss, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on three hits and two walks in 0.2 innings.
It was the seventh straight loss for the Hilltoppers and the 11th loss in the last 13 games. WKU was swept by preseason Conference USA favorite Southern Miss in a three-game series last weekend, before the game against the ranked in-state foe to close a five-game homestand.
During its current losing streak, WKU has allowed an average of 10.9 runs per game, and have surrendered double-digit runs five times, including in its last four games.
"I think it's a combination of a lot of different things," Pawlowski said. "I think we have not pitched to our ability yet on the mound. I think we certainly have talent. I think we're still trying to figure out who goes where, so I think that's part of it. Defensively we've made multiple, multiple changes to try to, one, get our best offensive lineup in there and move guys around in different positions. I think it's a combination -- it's not one particular thing.
"I think there's several things we're trying to work through to improve our club. Obviously we're not there yet, but we're telling our players they need to keep everything in perspective and this thing can turn around really quickly, too."
WKU is next scheduled to travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., for a three-game series against Middle Tennessee, starting with a 6 p.m. game Friday.