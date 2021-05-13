Western Kentucky’s path to try to win a Conference USA title got more difficult Thursday.
The Hilltoppers lost 4-1 to top-seeded North Texas in the Conference USA Softball Championship quarterfinals in the first day of double-elimination action at the WKU Softball Complex.
“We’re coming in ready for a dogfight (tomorrow),” WKU redshirt sophomore Princess Valencia said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get these wins. We’re obviously going to take it one game at a time and one pitch at a time and really try to slow ourselves down, but we’re coming to win tomorrow and we’re coming for Saturday.”
The tournament moved to a double-elimination format Thursday, after four single-elimination games in Wednesday’s opening day of the tournament. WKU (28-13) advanced to the double-elimination portion of the tournament with a 3-2 win over UTSA on Wednesday evening. The Hilltoppers will now face the loser of Thursday’s late game between UAB and Charlotte in a 2:30 p.m. losers’ bracket game Friday.
North Texas (38-10) advances to a noon semifinal game Friday against the winner between the 49ers and Blazers.
The Mean Green picked up the win behind a dominant pitching performance from Hope Trautwein. The senior righty pitched a complete-game two-hitter. She struck out nine and walked two in the victory.
“I think we took ourselves out of our at bats and everything. She is a very good pitcher and has great riseball spin and curveball spin, but I think we contemplated our swings today,” WKU redshirt senior outfielder Paige Carter said. “We took too many good pitches that we should’ve been crushing and then were swinging at the riseball that was a ball. I think we just took ourselves out of our at bats. I do give her credit – she’s a very good pitcher – but we beat ourselves today even more.”
Trautwein walked Carter in the game’s first at bat, but was flawless for the four and a third innings. The Hilltoppers were unable to collect their first hit until there was one down in the top of the fifth, when Valencia singled to the left-field wall.
“She was spinning the ball really well today and I think we kind of went into our at bats knowing she was good and kind of got ourselves out a little bit,” Valencia said. “She’s obviously really good, so all the credit to her as well, but I think tomorrow we’re going to come back with more confidence in our ability knowing we can hit good pitching.”
By that point, North Texas had built a 3-0 lead. The Mean Green chased WKU starting pitcher Shelby Nunn from the game after just a third of an inning. Tuesday DerMargosian walked to lead off for North Texas in the bottom of the first and Tayla Evans walked after a fly out. Kalei Christensen singled to right field to load the bases, and Kailey Gamble followed by walking in the game’s first run.
Katie Gardner, who threw four innings of one-hit relief in the win over the Roadrunners, came on and got out of the jam, but not before North Texas added another run on a walk from Ashlyn Walker. Gardner finished with two runs allowed on three hits and two walks. She struck out four batters in 5.2 innings.
North Texas added a run the next inning when Lexi Cobb sent a ball over the right-field wall to make it 3-0.
WKU’s lone run came in the top of the sixth when Carter homered down the left-field line.
The Mean Green tacked on an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning with a solo shot from Walker, before Trautwein retired all three batters she faced in the seventh to close out the 4-1 victory.