KINGSTON, R.I. – As the page has officially turned to what Western Kentucky looks like without its best player, parts of what happened in an overtime loss at Rhode Island looked promising.
Carson Williams stepped up and showed his toughness might make up for the rebounding void Charles Bassey once filled. Then Taveion Hollingsworth looked more like his natural self while Jordan Rawls stepped into the point guard role.
That much good couldn’t make up for 18 turnovers against a Rhode Island team that has yet to lose this year at The Ryan Center. Williams carried the Hilltoppers with a 3-pointer to force overtime, but turnovers in the extra period hurt the Hilltoppers in a 86-82 overtime loss Saturday afternoon.
The Rams (7-3) were off 15 days and won their seventh straight at home in the first meeting between the two schools.
“Rhode Island is a really good team,” Williams said. “Coming in here and forcing it to overtime, there’s some good to be found out of that, but the goal is to win.”
The redshirt junior Williams put the Hilltoppers (7-4) on his back most of the game with 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. WKU trailed by 11 at one point in the second half before a rally led by Hollingsworth sliding down into his original position. He scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half and Williams hit the game-tying 3-pointer from the left corner to send the game into overtime tied at 74.
But Hollingsworth had two turnovers on two possessions in the final minute of overtime that allowed the Rams to pull away with free throws. WKU’s 18 turnovers were the second most this year behind 23 against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 15.
“We were down 11 in the second half, you’ve got a chance to fold up and we didn’t,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “We kept making enough plays and pecking away. At the end of the day … we had too many self-inflicted turnovers. Those that we make that maybe the defense don’t make you make. We had too many of those down the stretch.”
Rhode Island attacked early where the Hilltoppers were lacking. The Rams set the tone on the glass with a 21-11 edge in offensive rebounds and a 19-11 margin in second-chance points.
That’s where WKU will miss the 6-foot-11 Bassey the most, whose season-ending injury leaves a gap to be filled in the 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds he had in his first 10 games.
Williams did his part in a game that was mostly guard-centered. Rhode Island rotated a mix of forwards Cyril Langevin (8 points, 14 rebounds), Jermaine Harris (11 points, 3 rebounds), Antwan Walker (10 points, 7 rebounds) and Jacob Toppin (5 points, 5 rebounds) in the post.
“Carson battled,” Rawls said. “He gave us a lot. We expect that out of him now that Charles is gone and he can carry the load.”
Matt Horton played just six minutes and had two rebounds and a block.
Jared Savage was the second-leading rebounder with 11, to go with his nine points on three 3-pointers.
“There’s some vacant rebounds that need to be got, so I’ll have to step up my game in that aspect every night out so that’s something I’ll continue to work on,” Williams said.
The freshman Rawls had 12 points and three assists and Josh Anderson had 10 points while making all six free-throw attempts.
Rhode Island took advantage of what the Hilltoppers lacked in the post and built an eight-point lead at one point in the first half. WKU hit just 1-of-12 shots during one stretch and an 8-0 run gave Rhode Island a 28-20 lead.
But the Hilltoppers fought their way back with fast-break opportunities. Hollingsworth went coast-to-coast for a layup and Anderson made good on four foul shots to pull WKU within 31-30.
He made all six free-throw attempts in the last four minutes and Williams beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to make it a 36-35 game at halftime. Rhode Island outscored WKU 18-10 in the paint and had 14 assists on its 15 first-half field goals.
The Rams opened the second half on an 8-0 run while WKU missed its first four shots until Savage’s 3-pointer. That lead stretched to 11 points on Jeff Dowtin’s 3-pointer at the 16:05 mark.
The Rams maintained an eight- to 10-point lead the next six minutes until Hollingsworth cut it to seven on a 3-pointer assisted by Rawls.
An 8-0 run by the Hilltoppers finally cut the Rhode Island lead within one with 1:23 remaining.
Hollingsworth hit a jumper to get within one with 44 seconds left and Russell responded with a floater on the other end to make it 74-71.
WKU got off two 3-point shots from Justice and Rawls on the other end before Williams grabbed the rebound and hit the left corner shot to beat the buzzer.
Rhode Island outscored WKU 12-8 in overtime and made 5-of-6 foul shots.
Tyrese Martin led Rhode Island with 22 points and Fatts Russell had seven of his 15 points in the overtime period.
UP NEXT
WKU is off for a week during the holidays before returning home to host Belmont on Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Hilltoppers have lost six straight against the Bruins.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 69-46 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach and 362-212 overall. … WKU is 0-1 against Rhode Island. … The Hilltoppers played in back-to-back overtime games for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they fell on the road at UTEP and at home to Marshall. … WKU is now 4-2 in overtime games under Stansbury. … WKU has made a 3-pointer in 1,021 straight games dating back to March 15, 1987. … Williams’ 26 points fell one shy of his career-high and his 14 rebounds tied the most for his career. … Taveion Hollingsworth scored 19 points to pass Dwight Smith and Jim Rose into 34th on WKU’s all-time scoring list. … Jordan Rawls tied a career-high with 29 minutes played. … Announced attendance at The Ryan Center was 5,325.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.