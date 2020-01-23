HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – As exciting as the fashion in which Western Kentucky is winning basketball games, it’s not the way the Hilltoppers would prefer to play.
That process of winning is showing a resiliency that may bode WKU well when adversity strikes later in the season. But at some point, the gap may be too wide and the time too late for the team to keep the current trend rolling of fighting from behind.
Jared Savage made it clear that he would rather not have to trail by 19 points to earn a win, even if that’s exactly what the Hilltoppers did in Wednesday’s 64-60 win at Marshall.
The head coach cut into Savage’s answer about this tendency with a nervous laugh about how WKU pulled off a comeback win that has become the norm in recent weeks.
“Thank you, Jared,” said Stansbury, seated to Savage’s left during a news conference after the win. “Coach don’t like that either.”
Nothing went WKU’s way in the first half against Marshall, shooting 28 percent and trailing by 19 points with 1:17 to go until halftime. But WKU chipped away in the second half and took the lead for good with 5:08 remaining.
The result is a 6-1 record in Conference USA, but half of those victories have been decided in comeback fashion.
WKU trailed by nine at one point in a win over Charlotte, fell behind by 12 against Old Dominion and climbed out of a 15-point hole against North Texas in the conference opener. The Hilltoppers found ways to win all three of those contests.
“We just have to find ways to put two halves together,” forward Carson Williams said. “We do a good job of putting one half together, but the game is two halves. We have to start playing 40 minutes and try not to dig ourselves holes like that.”
The biggest key for WKU has been sticking to their game plan defensively – which now consists of multiple looks of zones and presses – while finding a way to knock down shots.
The Hilltoppers shot 56.5 percent from the floor and made 6-of-11 3-pointers at Marshall in the final 20 minutes.
“We didn’t do anything different,” Stansbury said. “As I’ve said many times, you jump up and make some shots, everything works a little better and we jumped up and made some shots. Gives you confidence and sometimes when you’ve got a lead and lose that lead, home team has a tendency to tighten up at times. One-possession game and it can be the difference in winning and losing, and fortunately we came out on top this time.”
Here’s a look at how WKU has built a reputation of fighting back this season. (WKU doesn’t keep statistics for largest comebacks, so information on how the 19-point rally compares historically wasn’t immediately available).
Last week against Old Dominion, WKU trailed by 12 with 3:28 left and by eight with 1:20 to go. Taveion Hollingsworth scored the last nine points in the final 38 seconds, taking the lead on a three-point play with three seconds to go.
In the league opener against North Texas, WKU trailed by 15 in the second half, but used a 16-0 run that turned into a 35-8 blitzing of 69 percent shooting in the second half. Two games prior to that on Dec. 21, the Hilltoppers trailed Rhode Island by nine points with 4:47 left, but came back to force overtime.
And two games before that on Dec. 7 – the day everything changed with Charles Bassey’s knee injury – WKU trailed by six with 1:03 left and by five with 36 seconds to go at home against Arkansas. The Razorbacks hadn’t lost entering that game and WKU got the win in overtime.
Looking at the last two games, the Hilltoppers have shifted momentum right before halftime and carried it into the second half. Last Saturday against Charlotte, Hollingsworth led a quick scoring run to cut a nine-point deficit to one point by halftime. Hollingsworth did the same thing Wednesday with the Hilltoppers trailing by 19 with 1:16 left in the first half, scoring five of the team’s last nine points in that stretch to cut the lead to 14 at the break.
“You ask any coach or any player, you’d rather play ahead than behind,” Stansbury said. “We played behind all night. … Last three minutes before half, cutting that thing back made it more manageable too and that was huge going into the locker room.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.