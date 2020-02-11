Western Kentucky's men's golf team finished the 54-hole Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate in 14th overall on Tuesday in Mobile, Ala.
The Hilltoppers competed amongst a field that included seven Golfstat Top-100 teams, carding a final round 9-over 297 and 54-hole, 17-over total of 881.
“I am very pleased with the fight our guys showed this week,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “We did not have our best stuff and it showed on the course. However, our guys grind harder than any team I’ve been around, and that’s something we take a lot of pride in.”
WKU redshirt senior Linus Lo fired the team’s best round of the day with an even score at the par-72, 7,212-yard Magnolia Grove Crossings Course. Lo finished tied for 47th with a 2-over total of 218.
Tying for 51st overall was WKU’s Chase Landrum. The junior shot a final-round, 1-over 73 to finish at 4-over 220 for the event. Fellow junior Caleb O’Toole carded a 4-over 76 on Tuesday to turn in a 6-over 222 at the Intercollegiate.
Freshman Luke Fuller followed up his second-round 71 with a 4-over 76 to finish 70th with a score of 225. Senior Tom Bevington tied for 75th after shooting a 7-over 79 in the final round.
The Intercollegiate marked WKU’s first event with new volunteer assistant coach and former Hilltopper, John Mullendore.
In the team competition, No. 60 Florida State won the Intercollegiate with a 28-under score of 836. No. 41 John Pak of Florida State won the individual title with a 54-hole score of 15-under 201.
WKU’s next outing is the Tiger Invitational hosted by Auburn from March 8-10 in Opelika, Ala.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.