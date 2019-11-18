Passing and shooting is what Rick Stansbury sold in the preseason as the biggest improvement of his Western Kentucky team.
The Hilltoppers put that on full display Monday night against Campbellsville in a tune-up contest for the team’s first tournament-like setting coming later in the week.
Seven players scored in double figures and the Hilltoppers shot a scorching 61 percent to roll by NAIA level Campbellsville 109-66 on Monday.
“It was a good, balanced team effort,” junior forward Carson Williams said. “We were getting contributions from everybody, so it was a good team effort all around.”
WKU is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season thanks to passing and shooting chemistry helping account for 21 assists on 40 field goals. In the past three games WKU has shot 50 percent or better and had assists on over half of its field goals.
And now WKU (4-0) takes that into the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam this Friday against Bowling Green.
“Coach said this is the last one before we go do something special,” sophomore center Charles Bassey said. “So, it was fun and everybody came out and everybody almost played the same minutes so it was good.
“We’ve been passing the ball well the past few games. We love to share the ball and play together. Our chemistry is really good.”
Junior Carson Williams led that group with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting and was a perfect 6-for-6 in the second half. Bassey was next with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and eight rebounds. Rounding out those in double figures included Taveion Hollingsworth (14) Jared Savage (11) Camron Justice (11) Jordan Rawls (10) and Josh Anderson (10).
Justice and Hollingsworth each had five assists. The team’s 21 assists against 11 turnovers came after the team had 19 assists against Eastern Kentucky and 17 assists against Austin Peay.
By comparison, the Hilltoppers had five games last season where they had 17 or more assists.
“It’s been good,” Stansbury said. “As I said that first game, I’ve never had a concern about us shooting the basketball. I see enough of it in practice. I’ve seen games where we shoot better than some nights but I think we have enough different people that can make shots on given nights that you can’t just zero in and key on one player for us. We’ve got multiple guys that can be double-figure scorers for us for sure.”
Savage was back in the starting lineup after leaving the Eastern Kentucky game just before halftime. The redshirt senior has had issues with mobility in his ankle. He added five rebounds in 24 minutes.
The Hilltoppers were perfect in the first few minutes with a 9-0 lead coming from five made free throws and two field goals.
Campbellsville rallied to tie it when a pair of turnovers led to Sam Weining’s fast-break layup. A 3-pointer from David Simmons moved the Tigers into a 16-15 lead. That lead came on a pair of made triples by the Tigers while WKU started 0-for-7 from behind the arc. WKU took the lead back on a Williams layup at the 9:47 mark.
The Hilltoppers went 6-of-9 the rest of the first half from the 3-point line and took a 54-41 lead into halftime. WKU shot 59 percent from the floor led by 12 points each from Bassey and Williams. All eight Hilltopper players who saw the floor in the first half scored and contributed 14 assists on 20 field goals.
That shooting carried into the second half with WKU making its first five shots to mount a 20-point lead. That gap stretched to 31 points thanks to a 12-2 run highlighted by a Jeremiah Gambrell 3-pointer. Williams scored 11 points over a three-minute stretch to push the lead to 95-57. Meanwhile, Campbellsville shot a lowly 24 percent in the second half and had a 10-minute stretch without a field goal while missing 15 straight shots.
Isaiah Cozart’s dunk with 3:07 left put the Hilltoppers over 100 points for the first time since a 102-94 overtime win at North Texas on Feb. 15, 2018.
WKU finished the game 12-of-26 from the free-throw line and made six more free throws than Campbellsville even attempted.
“I thought the second half was more the way we needed to play and should’ve played in the first half,” Stansbury said. “Different level of energy about us in the second half. … All those guys off the bench, I thought their energy was good in the second half and we shared that ball.”
UP NEXT
WKU will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands to play Bowling Green at 7 p.m. CST on Friday in the Paradise Jam. The game will broadcast exclusively on FloHoops.com.
NOTES
Rick Stansbury is now 66-42 in his fourth season as WKU’s coach and 359-208 overall. … The Hilltoppers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 season. … WKU improved to 6-0 all-time against Campbellsville in the regular season. The teams traditionally meet for exhibition matchups. … The Hilltoppers have made a 3-pointer in 1,014 consecutive games. … WKU’s 61.5 field goal percentage was the highest since shooting 63.8 percent at North Texas on Feb. 15, 2018. … WKU’s seven players scoring in double figures is the most since Nov. 29, 2017 against Eastern Kentucky. …. WKU’s 109 points are the most since scoring 112 against Marshall on Jan. 6, 2018. … The 43-point margin of victory was the first time WKU defeated a team by 40 points or more since defeating Alice Lloyd College on Dec. 29, 2014. … Announced attendance for the Monday night game was 4,134.
