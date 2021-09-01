The 2021 college football season has finally made its way to Bowling Green, and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers say they’re ready to go.
WKU will open the season with a “White Out” game at 7 p.m. Thursday against UT Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“It’s as good as we can be up to this point. You don’t ever know what you’ve got until you go out there and play,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I’m really happy with the guys and how they’ve worked. I think they’re focused, they’re locked in, they’re in good spirits. The hay is in the barn. Now we’ve just got to go out there and execute.”
The Hilltoppers are coming off a 5-7 season but are hoping a revamped offense now coordinated by Zach Kittley and quarterbacked by Bailey Zappe – college football’s active career passing leader – can lead to more success. The two came from Houston Baptist during the offseason, as did HBU leading receivers Jerreth and Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff, and the Hilltoppers also added a slew of other transfers to try to bolster an offense that finished next-to-last in Conference USA last season.
In total, 26% of WKU’s roster is incoming transfers, including 16 directly from FBS programs and 10 from Power Five programs. The Hilltoppers lost 183 career starts from last year’s team.
“I think we’re right there. It was a good spring, long fall camp, we’re going on week two of game week, so we’re kind of – lot of new faces – kind of getting used to a Tuesday practice, so we got to go at it last week and now we’re on it again,” Kittley said. “I think our guys are locked and loaded and ready to go.”
The Skyhawks are coming off a 3-4 season with short rest. Because the FCS season was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Martin is back in action just 144 days after finishing its spring slate of OVC opponents.
“I thought we had a good camp – I certainly did. I felt the players were happy to be back. We didn’t require them to be back until July because finishing the season April 13, so we had a good July, a good August,” UT Martin coach Jason Simpson said Wednesday during a virtual OVC media availability. “We’re in a good place. We’re certainly excited to have the opportunity to go and play. I know the guys are looking forward to blocking and tackling some other people.
“As we go into this first game, it’s just like any other year, 90% of our concentration is on us – is on us getting lined up correctly, is on us communicating, is on us blocking and tackling – and then the other part of your emphasis is on your opponent. That’s just how we approach it on a weekly basis and nothing will change this week.”
UT Martin returns 38 players, including nine starters, in its 4-2-5 defense that allowed 22 points per game last year. The Skyhawks allowed an average of 330.9 yards – 200.6 passing and 130.3 rushing – and have Preseason All-OVC selections on that side in cornerback Jay Woods and safety Deven Sims.
The Skyhawks return 36 players, including nine starters, from an offense that averaged 25 points and 335 yards per game this spring. Of those, 259.1 yards came via the air. UT Martin brought in 22 new offensive players, including quarterback Keon Martin, who spent the last three seasons with Tulane after beginning his career at Southern Miss for two years.
WKU’s defense shouldered the load last season, allowing just 19 points per game. Of the 290.3 yards allowed per game, only 126 were through the air. The Hilltoppers lost defensive coordinator Clayton White in the offseason but promoted Maurice Crum to the role and return several pieces, highlighted by Preseason C-USA Defensive Player of the Year DeAngelo Malone.
“I think we’re right on time,” Crum said. “The guys have done a good job of preparing and obviously you get tired of going against one another, so there’s that excitement piece to face someone else. I think we’ve been taking our steps slowly – step by step, step by step – and I think we’ll peak right at the right time.”
The biggest key according to Helton, however, is not to let his Hilltoppers beat themselves.
“I tell them all the time, ‘If you just don’t go out there and beat yourself, you’ve got a good chance to win any game you play, especially early in the season,’ “ Helton said. “That’ll be key for us. It’s just making sure penalties, turnovers – all those kinds of things – that we don’t have those things and give ourselves a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.”
The Hilltoppers have struggled against FCS teams in recent years, losing to Maine and Central Arkansas in 2018 and 2019 and narrowly escaping against Chattanooga 13-10 last year. UT Martin is 1-28 all-time against FBS programs, with the last victory coming against Memphis in 2012.
Thursday’s game is the fifth meeting between WKU and UT Martin. The Hilltoppers won the four games played consecutive years starting in 1997 by an average of 44.7 points. WKU won the last meeting 71-0, and has only surpassed 70 points in a game once since.
“Really good football team. I think it’s a four-quarter game. I think it takes everything we’ve got to go out and win the game. I think they’re just as good as us, and probably in some areas they’re actually more talented,” Helton said. “But football is about lining up, playing, executing and that’s what we need to go do.”{&end}