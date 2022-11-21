While Western Kentucky would need some help to reach the Conference USA championship game for a second straight season, the possibility is still there.
The Hilltoppers are only focused on what they can control, however – an 11 a.m. game against FAU on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla.
“FAU week – big week this week, lots to play for both football teams. Opportunity for us to finish strong with the regular season, hopefully keep the championship alive – we’ll see what happens down the stretch but we’ve got to control the things we can control and I know we’re about to play a highly motivated FAU team coached really well by coach (Willie) Taggart,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton told reporters Monday. “It is a tough place to play at FAU and I know they will be ready for us. It should be a really, really good, competitive game. You want these kind of games late in November, you want to be playing for something and we have a lot to play for, as do they. It should be a really good game.”
The Hilltoppers (7-5 overall, 5-2 C-USA) and North Texas (6-5, 5-2) sit behind UTSA in the C-USA standings entering this week’s games – the Mean Green hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hilltoppers after a 40-13 victory on Oct. 29.
North Texas had an opportunity to clinch a berth in the league final Nov. 12, but fell 41-21 to UAB in Birmingham, Ala. The Mean Green were off last week – WKU fell in a nonconference game at Auburn – and will host Rice at 1 p.m. at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday.
WKU is focused on its own business Saturday, however, because if they don’t beat FAU – which enters the week 4-3 in league play – North Texas’ game with Rice doesn’t matter. North Texas beat FAU 45-28 on Oct. 1.
“You don’t talk about it much, to be honest with you, because all you can control is what you can control and you’ve got to control winning the game. All we need to focus on is winning our game and the rest will work itself out,” Helton said. “I don’t want to look past if this happens or that happens – there’s a lot of dominoes that have to fall there – but I’d like to walk away from the game saying we did all we can do to give ourselves the best chance to be in that championship game.”
WKU is already bowl eligible this season after picking up its seventh win – a needed victory due to its 13-game schedule – with a victory over Rice.
The Hilltoppers are hoping to make it back-to-back C-USA title game appearances with a berth in the contest for the fourth time in program history. WKU fell to UTSA 49-41 in last year’s championship at the Alamodome.
The Roadrunners have already locked up hosting duties for this fall’s championship with a 41-7 victory over Rice last week. UTSA looks to close out a perfect 8-0 league slate this weekend against UTEP, after cracking the top 25 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and narrowly missing out on top-25 honors in the AP poll.
“You always want to be playing for a lot in November. There’s a lot to play for in this game,” Helton said. “We’ve got to control what we can control and that’s winning this football game, and the rest will play itself out and we’ll see if we’re in that championship game if we win. But the only thing we’re talking about right now is beat FAU. The rest is in God’s hands. We’re not looking past that to say all the what ifs. It’s really just about FAU right now.”{&end}