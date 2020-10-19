Midway through its 11-game schedule, the Western Kentucky football team isn't happy with where it's at.
The Hilltoppers are just 1-4 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA play, and the one win came against a then-winless Middle Tennessee team.
WKU is scheduled to face Chattanooga on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and is hoping the game can help propel the team to a strong second half of the season.
"We've got to treat this like a championship game," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said in his weekly Monday Zoom conference with reporters. "We've got to get back on the winning track. ... I think we're all on the same page. We're sitting here at 1-4 and nobody's happy, but at the same time I think everybody knows what they need to do for us to get back on the winning track.
"I think everybody's anxious to play the second half of this season and see what happens. We all want to take that ride together. Definitely a lot of goals to still achieve. I think we can definitely build on things and get back to the style of play that we want to play."
Western Kentucky's most recent loss was at UAB on Saturday. The Hilltoppers lost at Louisville to open the season, and fell to Liberty and Marshall at home.
The Power Five Cardinals haven't won since facing the Hilltoppers, but Liberty is undefeated at 5-0 and Marshall is 4-0. UAB's only loss was to now-No. 11 Miami. The Thundering Herd are ranked 22nd in the AP Top 25 and 25th in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, while Liberty and UAB received votes in both.
"It's easy for us to take the easy way out and say, 'OK, you're sitting here at 1-4, but look at who you played.' Is that a reality? Yes. We very easily could have played really good football and still been 1-4, and we've talked about that as a team, but I've said it and I'll say it again – our goal is always to win championships, and you have to not be concerned with how good is the opponent that you're going to play," Helton said.
" ... This football team is never going to make excuses and say we're 1-4 because we played some really good, talented football teams. You've heard me say if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best. So far, the teams we've played, they're pretty good from a talent standpoint."
Saturday's 3 p.m. game against the Mocs could provide the Hilltoppers a chance to start the second portion of the regular season on the winning side, but WKU isn't overlooking Chattanooga before a trip to Provo, Utah, to face No. 12 BYU.
And they shouldn't, based on recent history against FCS opponents. The Hilltoppers lost 31-28 to Maine in 2018 and 35-28 to Central Arkansas last season.
While WKU will be playing its sixth game, Chattanooga will be playing for the first time in 336 days – its longest stretch between games since missing the 1943 and 1944 seasons due to World War II. Saturday will be the first and only game the Mocs play this fall. The Southern Conference Council of Presidents announced the league would not have fall league competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed for nonconference contests at each institutions' discretion.
The Mocs are scheduled to compete for the Southern Conference Championship with an eight-game spring schedule, and the FCS Playoffs are scheduled to begin April 24, with a May 15 championship in Frisco, Texas.
"For us this week, it's about us. It's not about the opponent," Helton said. "We're not going to take this game lightly at all. We can't afford to. I think our guys are very anxious to get out there and get a win. We understand we're expecting Chattanooga to be just as good as us, to be honest with you. I think that's how you've got to approach it. You don't know what you're going to see. You've got to treat it like it's a championship."
The 14th meeting between the two – Chattanooga leads the series 8-5, but this is the first time they have played since WKU became an FBS program – was originally supposed to be the season opener. It was scheduled for Sept. 5, and then moved two days earlier in June. Both schools announced Aug. 4 that the game would be postponed to a date to be determined, and on Aug. 24, the Oct. 24 date was announced for the rescheduled meeting.
The game ended up not being the first the Hilltoppers played this fall, but WKU is hoping it can be the start of a strong second half of the season.
"I've talked to our team about the full body of work. I want to take that ride with that football team – good, bad or otherwise," Helton said. "I hope it turns out great. It may turn out God awful, but we're all going to ride this sucker down to the end fighting, scratching and clawing and believing in each other.
"I think this football team can take tremendous steps, leaps and bounds – and they know it, we know it – to make a run in the second half of the season. It's one thing to talk about it. It's another thing to do it, and we've got to go do it."
