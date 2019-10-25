Predicting the starting five is a favorite preseason pastime for most. That’s been easier to pick for Western Kentucky in the past.
This year there are options.
“We’re really deeper this year,” WKU redshirt senior Jared Savage said. “We’ve got a deep bench this year and everybody can play. There’s going to be a lot of bodies now and I’m excited for this year.”
Beyond the luxury of Rick Stansbury returning three players who started all 34 games last season and several key bench players who contributed significant minutes, the Hilltoppers have more skill and ready-to-play options than the coach has had in his previous three seasons.
WKU will have an exhibition against Kentucky State next Saturday to experiment with lineups before the regular season opener against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 5 at E.A. Diddle Arena. The coach and a handful of players spoke Friday at the team’s media day event about those options.
“I think it’s very obvious I have a lot more opportunities to be able to move some people around,” Stansbury said. “This is really the first team I’ve had with multiple guys that’s been in the program and played meaningful minutes.
“Guys we’ve added and pieces we’ve added are young men that pick up really quickly because they’re experienced guys and pretty cerebral players.”
Two of those new players, Carson Williams and Camron Justice, sat next to some of the most experienced Hilltoppers during interviews Friday. Savage, junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth and sophomore center Charles Bassey started all 34 games last season and junior guard Josh Anderson started 28 of the 34 contests.
Those four account for 75 percent of WKU’s scoring, 64 percent of the rebounding and 48 percent of the assists from last season.
Williams is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward now eligible after sitting out last season since transferring from Northern Kentucky. He averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in two seasons at NKU. Stansbury compares Williams’ game to Hilltopper great Justin Johnson, but with a bit more toughness.
Justice is the graduate transfer with a 35 percent career clip from 3-point range. Kentucky’s 2015 Mr. Basketball brings experience at Vanderbilt and IUPUI that Stansbury hopes fixes the team’s passing and shooting issues from a year ago. He had 95 assists last season at IUPUI.
Lipscomb transfer Kenny Cooper is still awaiting word on his eligibility waiver from the NCAA. He averaged 8.9 points and 3.8 assists in 100 games in Nashville.
Then the Hilltoppers add guard Jordan Rawls, the 6-foot-1 freshman who reclassified to the Class of 2019 after averaging 23 points and seven assists for Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga, Tenn.
“Everybody on this team has their own specific style that they play,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s going to be interesting to see what different lineups we play, who can play with who. We’re going to have a lot of fun with that.”
Justice understands fully the situation he transferred into and the expectations around the Hilltoppers, who were picked as Conference USA's preseason favorite. WKU has fallen short of that goal by losing in the C-USA Tournament championship game the last two seasons.
“I really feel like it’s been an easy job for me,” Justice said. “These guys played at a high level and I’m just trying to blend my game in with theirs.”
Stansbury stressed his own team will determine a starting five, although he’s not putting an emphasis on who starts as much as who’s on the floor in the final minutes.
“The thing I look at with this team, there’s probably seven or eight starters on this team,” Stansbury said. “Those guys in there the last few minutes are the guys you may want to look at differently.
“It’ll be the deepest, most experienced (team). Last year, that last half of the season, we got pretty thin on that bench and sometimes you play guys out of necessity. I don’t feel that way right now. You have to avoid major injuries. You’ve got some guys on that bench that you feel really comfortable being there. There’s eight guys on this team you feel comfortable saying they could be starters.”
