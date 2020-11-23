Western Kentucky and Charlotte announced Monday that their upcoming game – which was scheduled for Saturday – will be moved to Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Kickoff at the 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium will be at 9:30 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
The new game date allows the Charlotte to clear COVID-19 protocols that would have prevented the 49ers from competing Saturday. Due to the adjusted capacity of 1,072 at Jerry Richardson Stadium, tickets will only be distributed to Charlotte students, families of team members for both teams and a small amount to university guests. Tickets will not be made available for sale.
This will mark the Hilltoppers’ first December regular-season game since a 24-20 loss vs. Arkansas State on Dec. 3, 2009. WKU has a 6-3 record in December games in the program’s FBS Era (since 2009), which includes four bowl wins and two Conference USA Championship victories.
This story will be updated.
