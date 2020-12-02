The Western Kentucky football team's game at Charlotte has been rescheduled – again.
The Hilltoppers are now scheduled to play the 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte in an 11 a.m. CT game Sunday, WKU announced Wednesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but was pushed back to Tuesday so Charlotte could clear COVID-19 protocols. The game was canceled Monday, shortly before WKU was planning on leaving, because of positive COVID-19 tests within the 49ers' program.
Sunday's game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
Charlotte is 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA play, but hasn't played since an Oct. 31 loss to Duke. The 49ers were originally scheduled to play FIU on Saturday, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at FIU.
WKU is 4-6 overall and 3-3 in C-USA play. The Hilltoppers haven't played since a 38-21 victory Nov. 21 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The game against Charlotte was and currently is scheduled to be the regular-season finale.
Due to the limited availability of seats, tickets will be distributed to Charlotte students, families of team members for both schools and a small amount for University guests, according to a news release from Charlotte. Tickets will not be made available for sale for this game.
C-USA announced Wednesday that a final determination of matchups for the last weekend of the regular season (Dec. 10-12) will be made no later than Sunday. The C-USA Football Championship was postponed in October to Dec. 18.
