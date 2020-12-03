Western Kentucky's men's basketball home game against Mississippi Valley State has been moved to this Sunday at 2 p.m. in E.A. Diddle Arena, WKU announced Thursday.
The game was originally scheduled Dec. 28, but has been moved up due to the recent cancellations on WKU's schedule.
The Hilltoppers were planning to play Little Rock on Friday afternoon at E.A. Diddle Arena before the Trojans canceled the game Tuesday night.
The Hilltoppers (2-2) were originally supposed to play Little Rock on Friday in Louisville's bubble event, but the schedule was changed when Prairie View A&M was forced to leave because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
WKU was slated to play Prairie View on Thursday before the disruption.
WKU is actively looking to fill the two vacancies on its non-conference schedule. More information will be provided once it's available.
The WKU ticket office has finished season ticket allocations. Fans will receive an email and a phone call Thursday about single-game tickets going on sale Friday morning for this Sunday's game. More information on tickets for remaining games will be released next week.
