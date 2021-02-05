The Western Kentucky men's basketball team's road series at Florida Atlantic this week has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program’s Tier 1 testing group and subsequent contact tracing, WKU announced Friday.
This is the first positive case the Hilltoppers have experienced.
The games were originally scheduled Friday and Saturday, but WKU announced Thursday the games would be postponed until Sunday and Monday after multiple members of the travel party presented symptoms of illness before the team was scheduled to depart Thursday. Those travel party members subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 later Thursday.
The entire travel party tested negative for COVID-19 on PCR swab tests Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. WKU received additional PCR tests Friday, and were planning to travel to Florida on Saturday if those had returned negative.
WKU’s home series against Rice on Feb. 12-13 has not been affected at this time, pending next week’s COVID-19 testing.
