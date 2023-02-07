High expectations have become the norm for Western Kentucky’s softball team.
The Hilltoppers are picked to finish second in the Conference USA preseason coaches poll after winning the East Division regular-season title last season and reaching the C-USA tournament championship game.
Along the way, the Tops put together a sparkling 38-13 regular season – highlighted by a 3-1 win over then-No. 5 Alabama before a packed house at the WKU Softball Complex – and tallied a 17-7 record in conference play.
WKU took some graduation losses, but returns a solid core of experience along with some key transfers and a promising freshman class under 10th-year head coach Amy Tudor.
“Preseason rankings are what people think that you did last year and kind of build on that,” Tudor said. “But for us obviously our main goal is to build this team and to build on our past successes for the future.”
WKU opens the 2023 campaign on the road Friday with matchups against Minnesota and Butler at the Florida Spring Games in Leesburg, Fla., followed by a doubleheader against Michigan on Saturday before closing out play Sunday with a rematch against Minnesota.
“We’ve worked really hard since coming back in January,” Tudor said. “We have a lot of returners and some new faces, so we’re looking forward to getting this season started in sunny Florida.”
The Hilltoppers will take part in another road tournament the following weekend when they venture to Columbia, S.C., for the Carolina Classic. The Tops are scheduled to play their first home game Feb. 24 against Central Michigan in the WKU Hilltopper Classic.
Heading into this season, Tudor said the focus in recruiting was on replacing graduated lineup mainstays Bailey Curry, Maddie Bowlds and Jordan Ridge.
Tudor landed a pair of potential impact transfers in former UAB standout utility player Faith Hegh and former Auburn outfielder Kelsey Schmidt. Hegh carried a career .320 batting average at UAB and batted .318 with 18 RBIs last season. Schmidt posted a .375 batting average with nine RBIs for the Tigers last season.
“It’s a big key for us,” Tudor said. “We have to replace those RBIs. We feel like freshmen can emerge as well, but having two transfers that have proven they can hit the ball very well against the league competition will aid our current offense. And so it was a big focus for us – and obviously left-handed hitters.”
Hegh said she was drawn to WKU’s winning tradition.
“The goal was to move to a winning program and I know that WKU has a very good, family-oriented atmosphere,” Hegh said. “And that was my goal, to have fun my last year and just go out and win.”
Those two join a returning group that includes leading hitter Taylor Davis (.397 batting average, 19 RBIs, 20 stolen bases last year), Brylee Hage (.356, 19 RBIs), Taylor Sanders (.347, a team-high 54 RBIs), TJ Webster (.276, 9 RBIs) and Randi Drinnon (.264, 14 RBIs).
Davis was the Tops’ lone first-team All-C-USA preseason pick.
“I was really thankful to see that,” Davis said. “I try not to read too much into the preseason stuff, just because me personally I can get psyched out if I do or I feel maybe I shouldn’t have to work as hard. So I was very thankful to be respected like that and just have that acknowledgement, but also just kind of take that as a boost of confidence of yes, I can do this but also I have to go to work.”
Tudor said the accolades will come if her team plays up to its capabilities this season.
“With preseason, it’s coaches’ opinions, which are obviously valued, but the thing that I took away from that is that I felt like we have a good team and that’s the goal – comprised of great individuals working toward one goal,” Tudor said. “And that’s what I’m looking for, too. I think the accolades will come at the end if people do what they’re capable of doing, but our goal is to win as a team and any personal accolades someone gets is for them to celebrate but our focus is on the team.”
The Tops have some quality innings to replace in the circle following the graduation loss of top pitcher Shelby Nunn, who tallied a 23-7 mark with a 1.87 earned run average while tossing a team-high 180 innings last year.
Senior Katie Gardner, a former Warren East standout, is the most experienced returnee after working 116.1 innings last year, tallying an 11-5 record with a 2.89 ERA. She struck out 117 batters last year.
“She obviously has the most success, she has the most experience, she’s a senior, she’s been in big roles before – she’s actually thrown in the NCAA tournament and had success,” Tudor said. “It’s hard to get confidence if you’ve never done it, so she can build on her past successes for this season and obviously she will be the anchor of the staff.”
Kelsie Houchens also saw time in the circle last year, but beyond that some new pitchers will have to emerge.
“Obviously we’re young in the circle and that means experience and youth – as in freshmen – so it’s going to be very important for upperclassmen to do what they’re capable of doing to lead the way,” Tudor said.{&end}