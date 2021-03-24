It’s time for round three between Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to face the Bulldogs at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals after the two split the regular-season series.
“Same old team,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. “Guys that can make shots. Got some size inside. ... They’ve got a lot of versatility and they can beat you a lot of different ways.”
The game will mark the first time in WKU program history it has faced off with a conference foe in postseason play.
WKU (21-7) won the first meeting 66-64, then was unable to complete a comeback the next day against Louisiana Tech (22-7) – WKU trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half and eventually fell 63-58 at E.A. Diddle Arena. It was the second Conference USA regular-season series for both teams, and the Hilltoppers and Bulldogs finished atop C-USA’s East and West Divisions, respectively.
“We don’t want to get off to a bad start like we did the last game, the second game at our place against them. We got behind early in that game,” Stansbury said. “ ... We got behind early and had to fight back the rest of the game.”
A slow start was costly for WKU in the C-USA championship game as well. The Hilltoppers got down 17-0 to North Texas to start that game, before rallying to take the lead and eventually falling in overtime.
WKU was invited to the NIT and beat Saint Mary’s in the first round 69-67 last week. The Hilltoppers returned to Bowling Green after an extended stay in Frisco and have been able to rest up some in preparation of the quarterfinal game.
“That was a tough NIT first game we had,” WKU junior center Charles Bassey said. “Everybody was still thinking about the game we lost. Everybody had emotions and stuff. First game was a tough game, but just going back home we got to rest, practice and we’re fresh right now, so we’re ready to go.”
WKU did it without redshirt senior forward Carson Williams, who is no longer with the team as he prepares for an early-April NFL pro day after starting each of the team’s first 27 games. The Hilltoppers got 21 points from senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth in the win over the Gaels, including two free throws late that proved to be the difference. Bassey had 19 points and 11 rebounds and guards Josh Anderson and Luke Frampton each chipped in with 10 points with a smaller lineup without Williams.
“It wasn’t really that big of an adjustment,” WKU sophomore guard Jordan Rawls said. “We just have to rebound more as a team – all the guards have to go help rebound. We can push the pace faster because we’ve got Josh at the four, so it’s kind of an advantage for us.”
The Bulldogs were ousted from the C-USA Tournament with a 54-48 semifinal loss to North Texas, but beat Ole Miss 70-61 in the first round of the NIT last week to keep their season alive and set up the third meeting between Louisiana Tech and WKU. Freshman Kenneth Lofton Jr., a 6-foot-7, 275-pound forward, had 22 points and seven rebounds Louisiana Tech’s last time out, while Amorie Archibald had 14 points and Kalob Ledoux had 10.
Isaiah Crawford leads a quartet of Bulldogs averaging between 10 and 12 points, with Lofton, Ledoux and Achibald the other three.
The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to the semifinals and play the winner of Thursday’s 6 p.m. game between Mississippi State and Richmond at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas. The semifinal is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, with the final scheduled for noon Sunday.
WESTERN KENTUCKY (21-7) VS. LOUISIANA TECH (22-7)
9 p.m. Thursday, Frisco, Texas
Probable starters
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (13.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Jordan Rawls, g, 6-1, so. (7.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (17.7 ppg, 11.4 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, fr. (5.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (9.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
LOUISIANA TECH
Isaiah Crawford, f, 6-6, so. (11.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Amorie Archibald, g, 6-3, sr. (10.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Kalob Ledoux, g, 6-4, r-sr. (11.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Kenneth Lofton Jr., f, 6-7, fr. (11.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg); JaColby Pemberton, g, 6-5, r-sr. (8.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg).
Television
ESPN2
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Rick Stansbury (103-59, fifth year; 396-225 overall), WKU; Eric Konkol (127-64, sixth year; 127-64 overall), Louisiana Tech.
Series record
WKU leads the series 20-17 (The Bulldogs won the last meeting 63-58 on Jan. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
WKU beat Saint Mary’s 69-67 on March 17 in the first round of the NIT in Frisco, Texas; Louisiana Tech beat Ole Miss 70-61 on March 19 in the first round of the NIT in Frisco.{&end}