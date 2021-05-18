The Western Kentucky baseball team ended the regular season with a win Tuesday.
It just took a little more time than expected.
The Hilltoppers ended their longest game of the season with a 14th-inning walk-off single from Matthew Meyer to beat Eastern Kentucky 4-3 at Nick Denes Field in WKU's regular-season finale.
"All year long we've been used to playing doubleheaders on Saturday -- I didn't know that we were playing a doubleheader now on Tuesday," WKU coach John Pawlowski joked. "What a game. Both teams played a great college baseball game. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game and fortunately we were able to do that late in the game. Just a really entertaining college baseball game, for sure."
WKU (26-27) struggled to find wins against quality opponents through its last two league series. The Hilltoppers took only one game each in four-game series against Florida Atlantic and at Old Dominion the last two weekends, but were able to end the regular season on a positive note Tuesday.
Tuesday's game was WKU's final until next week's Conference USA Tournament in Ruston, La., and it was the team's longest game of the season. The Hilltoppers' previous long was a 12-inning, 5-4 victory over Cincinnati on Feb. 26. Tuesday's win was WKU's seventh walk-off victory of the season.
After WKU failed to score for 10 straight innings, Meyer was the hero. Ray Zuberer III reached on a one-out single through the right side and, after Justin Carlin popped out and Zuberer advanced on a wild pitch, Jackson Gray walked to put runners on first and second. After Meyer sent a pitch well over the wall just foul, he lined one into the gap in left-center to give the Hilltoppers a victory in their regular-season finale.
"The last few at bats I had been late on some fastballs, so really stepping up to the plate I wanted to make sure I was on time with the fastball and being on time with the fastball made me early on the changeup and I ended up hitting that one foul," Meyer said. "But it was just being on time with the fastball and I ended up getting one that I could handle -- it was a little high and in -- but still on time and just able to poke it out into left-center field.
"I'm really glad the seniors could walk out with a win their last time here at The Nick. I think that's what I'm really happy about, just able to send the seniors off with a win in their last night here."
WKU got on the board first in the first inning. Jackson Gray hit a ball off the wall in left-center with two outs in his first at bat. The ball bounced back into play, but Gray stopped safely at third for a stand-up triple. Meyer followed with a single through the left side to give WKU a 1-0 lead.
After an error and back-to-back doubles from Logan Thomason and Will King -- the latter of which plated two runs to put EKU up 2-1 -- in the top of the second, Gray hit a two-run homer over the wall in right field the next inning to give WKU a 3-2 lead.
"I was just getting balls over the plate," Gray said. "I went through a little bit of a slump and it seemed like I wasn't getting any good pitches to hit and I feel like I've come out on the other end and now I'm seeing the ball a lot better, seeing it over the plate and swinging at the good pitches again."
EKU tied the game again in the top of the seventh by taking advantage of two batters hit by Michael Darrell-Hicks to lead off the frame. Kendal Ewell hit an RBI single through the left side to tie the game 3-all, before Bailey Sutton came on and got the Hilltoppers out of the jam without any further damage done.
WKU entered expecting several pitchers to see limited action and used eight different pitchers in the contest, with none before Mason Vinyard -- the seventh Hilltopper to take the mound -- going more than two innings. Vinyard threw four innings of shutout baseball, allowing one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts, and Aaron Shiflet followed with three scoreless innings where he walked one, allowed one hit and struck out two.
"The game kind of evolved. That's what makes this game so great. You don't know how it's going to turn out," Pawlowski said. "We can script it out before the game starts, what we thought, what we intended to do, but as the game evolved and it's a tie game, it's win or lose, it's one of those things where your decisions, they change as the game goes on.
" ... The game dictated that after probably about the seventh inning when that thing was tied, we go, 'OK we'll change gears here a little bit.' Fortunately for us, the guys that were in there did an unbelievable job for us."
EKU also sent eight pitchers to the mound. The Colonels' pitching staff allowed a combined 10 runs and eight walks and struck out 13 WKU batters.
Now, the Hilltoppers will be off until the first round of the double-elimination C-USA Tournament on May 26, when they'll face Southern Miss at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round.
"I think it's a big-time move to schedule (Tuesday's) game. You don't want to go too long without getting on the mound, throwing on the slope, facing hitters," Vinyard said. "I'm sure we'll have another intrasquad at some point this week for the guys that didn't get to throw or some guys who had limited pitches or whatever, but it helps build confidence going into Ruston, it builds momentum.
"This team can get hot really quick and we can do some damage down in Ruston. I think it's really big for the team morale, team confidence when we go out there and show we have guy after guy after guy who can go out there and win us a game."