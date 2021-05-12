The Western Kentucky men's basketball team added a commitment Wednesday.
Darrius Miles, a 6-foot-11, 270-pound Class of 2021 center from Odessa College in Texas announced his verbal commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter.
"100% COMMITTED!!!" Miles tweeted with the hashtags "Hilltoppers" and "WKU" and a graphic of himself in a WKU jersey next to head coach Rick Stansbury.
Miles played in 17 games during the 2021 season for the Wranglers. He averaged 2.8 points, shooting 61.1% from the field, and 1.3 rebounds. The Dallas native started one game at Midland College on March 15, and played in only one of the team's final four games.
Miles went to Olympus Preparatory Academy before the junior college level.
WKU has already announced signings for guards Zion Harmon and Elijah Hughey out of high schools – the latter of which also comes from Texas, and quote-tweeted Miles' announcement with "Let's get it brother." The Hilltoppers also signed 7-foot-2 center Jamarion Sharp – a Hopkinsville native and the top-rated junior college prospect in the nation according to 247Sports – out of John Logan College.
The Hilltoppers will need to replace plenty of contributors from the past season next winter.
Taveion Hollingsworth announced earlier this week he wouldn't use an additional year of eligibility and instead would pursue a professional career. He was the latest player to announce he wouldn't return.
Redshirt senior Carson Williams turned his focus to football and signed a contract as a tight end with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders in April. Kenny Cooper, another redshirt senior, has transferred to Tennessee State. Josh Anderson, the team's other senior, has not announced whether he will return to WKU.
Junior center Charles Bassey, C-USA's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, opted to forego his senior season in order to sign with an agent and enter the NBA Draft.
Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls has transferred to Georgia State, and freshman guard Kylen Milton and junior forward Kevin Osawe have both entered the transfer portal.