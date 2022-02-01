Western Kentucky's football program added another commitment from a class of 2022 player from Tennessee.
A day after receiving commitments from two players from Knoxville Catholic, the Hilltoppers got a commitment Monday from Father Ryan cornerback Alexander Ford.
"My dream of playing college football has been in my soul ever since I can remember. I pray that the Lord order my steps in this next chapter of my life. With all that being said I am truly blessed and humbled to be COMMITTED to Western Kentucky University," Ford wrote in part in his commitment announcement on Twitter.
Ford is a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback that's rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He had also received offers from Austin Peay, Georgia Southern, Marshall and Tulane, according to his recruiting profile on the website. Ford tweeted last week he had received an offer from WKU, and on Nov. 20 – when the Hilltoppers beat Florida Atlantic 52-17 at Houchens-Smith Stadium – a photo and that he "really enjoyed my visit at WKU today."
Father Ryan went 7-5 last season, according to the team's profile on MaxPreps, including a 38-14 victory at Bowling Green on Sept. 24.
The Hilltoppers got commitments from Knoxville Catholic linebacker Eli Jones and offensive lineman Hayden Todd on Sunday and have announced 20 signees for the class of 2022 so far. Those include cornerback Amaari Smith, defensive back Upton Stout and safety Rome Weber as new members of the secondary.
