Could Western Kentucky have another transfer quarterback make the jump to the FBS level and excel like it did in 2021?
The Hilltoppers got a commitment Sunday from Austin Reed, a transfer from Division II West Florida.
"I am excited to announce I will be playing my final 2 years at Western Kentucky University," Reed wrote in the post announcing his commitment. "I want to thank God for this amazing opportunity and I am extremely thankful to the staff at WKU. Thrilled to be a Hilltopper and ready to give this program (everything) I have! Tops on Top!"
Reed, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound St. Augustine Beach, Fla., native, started his career at Southern Illinois, where he redshirted in 2018 before making the move to West Florida.
He took over the starting QB role for the Argonauts after week one in 2019 when he was a redshirt freshman and finished the season with 4,089 yards passing and a 13-1 record as a starter – including a victory over Minnesota State in the Division II national championship game. He completed 57% of his passes and threw 40 touchdowns on the season, while adding six more on the ground. In the championship game, he set program and NCAA championship game records with 523 passing yards and tied the record with six passing touchdowns.
That season, Reed was named the Gulf South Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, Don Hansen Football Gazette Second Team All-Region and Don Hansen Football Gazette National Freshman of the Year.
The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Reed returned last fall for another standout season.
He was the first in program history to be named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award given to the Division II National Football Player of the Year and finished sixth in the final voting. Reed threw for 3,375 yards and 38 touchdowns in the 9-2 season.
In his two seasons at West Florida, he went 22-3 as the starter and led the program to two NCAA playoffs, claimed a national title and a share of the 2021 GSC championship. He had 7,507 yards passing and 78 passing touchdowns.
He announced Feb. 23 via Twitter his entrance to the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.
"I'm very thankful for my time here at the University of West Florida," Reed wrote in part in the announcement. "We have accomplished so much in the 2 seasons we played. I am so blessed to have been an Argo and we will forever be connected through that memorable 2019 national championship. Pensacola, this school, and this community will always hold a special place in my heart."
WKU recently found success with a quarterback rising from a lower level.
Bailey Zappe led the Hilltoppers to the Conference USA East Division title and a Boca Raton Bowl victory in the 9-5 2021 season after coming from FCS Houston Baptist. He broke NCAA single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns, and WKU finished second nationally with 44.2 points and 535.3 yards per game.
Zach Kittley, WKU's offensive coordinator last season, left for the same position at Texas Tech, and the Hilltoppers promoted Ben Arbuckle to quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.
WKU had five quarterbacks on its roster before Reed's commitment. Drew Zaubi, Darius Ocean and Chance McDonald return from last year's team. The Hilltoppers signed Caden Veltkamp out of South Warren and also brought in West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege.
WKU is scheduled to open spring practices March 22 and is scheduled to play its spring game April 23. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2022 regular season with an Aug. 27 game against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.