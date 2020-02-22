Rick Stansbury picked up a commitment for the Class of 2020.
Kylen Milton, a senior out of Conway, Ark., announced via Twitter his commitment to Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Milton is listed as a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard who originally signed with Oral Roberts in the 2019 early signing period. He decommitted from ORU in January and held reported offers from Wichita State and Georgia State. Milton tweeted about his offer from WKU just five days after his de-commitment from Oral Roberts.
Milton instead opted for prep school and is playing this year at Core 4 Academy in Atlanta. The Academy was founded by Paul Millsap and coached by Tobias Howard.
While at Conway High School, Milton was a dual-sport athlete in football and basketball. He was a Class 7A All-Conference selection and also was named to the All-State Tournament team.
Milton would be the second member of the Class of 2020, joining signee Dayvion McKnight out from Collins High School in Shelbyville.
