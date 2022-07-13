Rick Stansbury picked up a commitment Wednesday from an in-state product for his Western Kentucky men's basketball team.
Teagan Moore, a rising senior at Owen County, announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter.
"Thank you to WKU and Coach Stansbury," Moore wrote in the post that was accompanied with a commitment graphic. "Go Hilltoppers!!"
The 6-foot-5 guard led the Rebels with 28.9 points per game last season, shooting 58.2% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range and 83.9% from the free-throw line. He also brought down 8.9 rebounds per game. Owen County went 21-11 last year, claiming the District 31 title before falling to Collins in the first round of the Region 8 Tournament.
As a sophomore the year prior, he averaged 28.9 points and 10.6 rebounds for the 15-12 Rebels, and as a freshman in the 2019-20 season he averaged 19.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Moore started picking up interest while playing with Griffin Elite AAU this summer, and also received offers from Ohio, Miami-Ohio and Jacksonville State in the last few months.
Moore wouldn't be the first Owen County product to play under Stansbury at WKU. Carson Williams, an Owenton native and Kentucky's Mr. Basketball in 2016, played with the Hilltoppers for two seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21.
