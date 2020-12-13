Rebounding was one area Western Kentucky emphasized at halftime Sunday against Rhode Island, after losing the battle in the first 20 minutes and getting outscored 5-0 on second-chance points.
The Hilltoppers finished plus-10 on the boards and with a 10-9 advantage in second-chance points, with the biggest two coming at the end.
After diving on the floor for an offensive rebound earlier in the half, 6-foot-11 center Charles Bassey tipped in a miss from Jordan Rawls to give WKU a lead with 11 seconds left and the Hilltoppers held on for a 68-65 victory over the Rams.
"We talked about it," WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. "There was a ball that bounced around in the first half over there in front of our bench and I remember it because I called him out on it -- it bounced around on the floor two or three times and we had a guard standing there watching it. You've got to go get it.
"Second half, I never felt like there was those kind of plays. I thought all those 50-50 balls we got. We even got the ones rolling around. I think a huge play too, when Charles Bassey dives on the floor for a loose ball, gets it, keeps the possession alive. Rawls shot it, but Charles got a tip-in. Those are effort plays, those are the kind of plays that you win with, and when you get your big guy diving on the floor sacrificing his body for the good of the team, that permeates throughout your team."
WKU (5-2) led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but after the lead changed hands four times, Rhode Island (3-4) tied the game 64-all with 47 seconds left on a layup by Fatts Russell. Rawls, going to the rim, missed his shot, but Bassey was there to put the Hilltoppers back up by two.
Jalen Carey made the second of two free throws attempted at the other end, and Taveion Hollingsworth followed with two of his own with five seconds left to play to put WKU up by three. The Hilltoppers fouled Russell coming down the floor, then Russell missed the front end of a one-and-one and Hollingsworth grabbed the rebound to close out the win -- WKU's third straight.
WKU was 21 of 26 from the free-throw line in the game, and Rhode Island attempted just 15 free throws, making 11. The Rams entered the weekend second in the nation in free throws made (125) and attempted (177).
"That was big. It was kind of like our goal to get some of their big men in foul trouble and just attack the goal, because that's one of the best things we do, is get to the foul line," WKU senior guard Josh Anderson said. "Coach told us about that stat where they're shooting a lot of free throws, so we just wanted to limit our fouls and just get to the line ourselves."
The Hilltoppers were forced to go with a smaller lineup when Carson Williams picked up his second foul just over two minutes into the game, moving Anderson to the four-spot. He finished with a team-high 15 points -- 10 of which came in the first half -- and added five rebounds. Hollingsworth finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, Bassey had 13 points and nine rebounds and Rawls had 11 points off the bench. Rawls, Anderson and Bassey each made five free throws.
"Coach always preaches get to the free-throw line, so we wanted to be super aggressive and just get to the free-throw line as much as possible."
WKU held Rhode Island scoreless for over five and a half minutes to start the game before D.J. Johnson connected on a 3-pointer to make it 9-3. The Hilltoppers built their lead to eight before the Rams took a lead on a steal and layup from Carey with 6:17 left in the period. Bassey picked up his second foul with over four minutes to play in the period and was replaced by Isaiah Cozart, and the Hilltoppers closed the half by scoring 11 of the final 14 points to take a 33-27 lead into halftime.
Cozart had two points and four rebounds in nine minutes.
"We had some good individual efforts. Our bench played well for us, and I'm going to shout out to one guy off the bench that was huge for us," Stansbury said. "Carson picks up two fouls early in the game, Charles has to get some rest -- I thought those 10 minutes Isaiah gave us today was a huge 10 minutes, and they weren't just fill-in minutes, he added, too."
WKU turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, and was sloppy out of the break. Dayvion McKnight replaced Kenny Cooper after he fouled Russell on a 3-point attempt -- Russell made all three to cut WKU's lead to one -- and McKnight helped lead a 9-0 Hilltopper run over the next two minutes to put his team back up by double-digits.
Rhode Island used a 15-3 run, capped off by a layup from Ismael Leggett, to take a one-point lead with 7:21 to play. The two traded blows from there, before Bassey's tip-in to put WKU on top for the remainder.
Johnson led Rhode Island with 16 points and Russell had 14, with eight of those coming at the free-throw line. He shot just 3 of 8 from the field and 0 of 3 from 3-point range -- the Rams shot 33% (6 of 18) from beyond the arc -- after averaging 16 points through the team's first six games. Jeremy Sheppard, who entered averaging 11.8 points, was held to three Sunday. The Rams are scheduled to host Davidson on Friday.
WKU currently has over a week off before its next scheduled game. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host Tennessee Tech on Dec. 22, but Stansbury said the team is still trying to schedule a game against a quality opponent for later this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.