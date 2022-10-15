Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker JaQues Evans (3) looks to sack Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham (16) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Kahlef Hailassie (12) and defensive back Rome Weber (5) break up a pass to Middle Tennessee wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Middle Tennessee center back Decorian Patterson (33) attempts to tackle Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Jaylen Hall (0) as he runs the ball in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers tight end Joey Beljan (89) runs the ball down field as Middle Tennessee safety Teldrick Ross (1) moves in in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The ball slips out of the hands of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Daewood Davis (7) as Middle Tennessee safety Teldrick Ross (1) tackles him in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) runs the ball in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker JaQues Evans (3) looks to sack Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham (16) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Kahlef Hailassie (12) and defensive back Rome Weber (5) break up a pass to Middle Tennessee wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Middle Tennessee center back Decorian Patterson (33) attempts to tackle Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Jaylen Hall (0) as he runs the ball in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers tight end Joey Beljan (89) runs the ball down field as Middle Tennessee safety Teldrick Ross (1) moves in in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The ball slips out of the hands of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Daewood Davis (7) as Middle Tennessee safety Teldrick Ross (1) tackles him in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) runs the ball in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (16) passes the ball to wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) in the Tops’ 35-17 win over the Blue Raiders at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1), who will return home to face UAB on Friday, pick up the 600th win in program history and take a 36-35-1 lead in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry with their seventh win in the last eight meetings. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Western Kentucky got back on track Saturday.
The Hilltopper defense had an impressive day against their 100 Miles of Hate rival at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, limiting an up-tempo Middle Tennessee team while the offense came alive in the second half for a 35-17 victory – the 600th win in program history – to snap a two-game skid.
“It’s always good to get a big rivalry win, especially after the two losses and to go on the road – there’s a lot of adversity there,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I thought our guys responded well.
“Now we’ve got to go back and clean a lot of things up. Offensively, we were very messy in the first half, shot ourselves in the foot. I was very frustrated. Defense did fantastic, which allowed us to calm down a little bit offensively and then the offense responded in the second half, put together some good drives. … Definitely to go on the road and get that win is a big deal.”
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton talks about the Hilltoppers' 35-17 win at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
WKU (4-3 overall, 2-1 Conference USA) held Middle Tennessee (3-4, 0-3) to just 10 points until a late touchdown when the game was out of reach, as well as just 291 yards of offense. The Blue Raiders went 3-for-16 on third downs and 1-for-3 on fourth downs. JaQues Evans led WKU with nine tackles, while Derrick Smith had eight and Kahlef Hailassie had seven – 2.5 for loss – two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Darius Thomas highlighted the effort with a late pick six.
“I loved how we played today,” Hailassie said. “Coach made a big emphasis on playing fast and tough and physical. We had kind of seen what they were capable of when they played Miami and other teams like that, so we had to come out here and play with our hair on fire, play hard, play fast and play physical.”
Chase Cunningham threw for 228 yards and a touchdown on 32-of-51 passing with an interception, and also led the team in rushing with 29 yards and a score on nine attempts – the Hilltoppers limited the Blue Raiders to just 63 yards on the ground. Yusuf Ali led Middle Tennessee receivers with 43 yards on six catches.
Western Kentucky cornerback Kahlef Hailassie talks about the Hilltoppers' 35-17 win at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Offensively, WKU struggled to take advantage of the opportunities the defense presented early in the game, but two third-quarter scores pushed the Hilltoppers ahead. WKU finished with 443 yards in the win.
Austin Reed threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 32-of-49 passing with an interception, and Malachi Corley led WKU receivers with 100 yards and a score on 10 catches. Kye Robichaux had 81 yards and a touchdown on eight carries before leaving with an injury.
“Obviously getting back up to 2-1 in conference, getting a big win in 100 Miles of Hate – it was my first rivalry game with these guys and you can definitely feel it on the field – so it was obviously huge to get that win, get back over .500 on the year and get up to four wins,” Reed said.
“I feel like we played really good defensively – those guys played really well and they helped us out a lot when we weren’t clicking really well. I don’t think it was our prettiest game by any means. I think there were a lot of things we could improve on, but to go out there and win a game 35-17 and you’re sitting there feeling like, ‘Well, we could’ve played a lot better,’ that’s obviously a really good thing.”
The Hilltoppers’ main blunder came in the opening quarter after forcing Middle Tennessee to punt on its first possession. After taking over at its own 17, Robichaux fumbled the handoff and Teldrick Ross recovered for the Blue Raiders. On the next play, Cunningham kept the ball himself for a 14-yard touchdown.
Outside of that, WKU kept an up-tempo Middle Tennessee offense off-balance and in check. The Blue Raiders had just 130 yards of offense through two quarters and were limited to just 1-of-9 on third-down attempts to build a 14-10 halftime lead.
Middle Tennessee held WKU through 30 minutes to just two touchdowns in nine possessions. The Hilltoppers tied the game with a 3-yard pass from Reed to Corley on the first play of the second quarter to cap off a six-play, 62-yard drive, and took the lead when Robichaux rumbled into the end zone from 14 yards out to put the finishing touches on a 10-play, 84-yard drive.
The Blue Raiders made it a four-point game heading into the break with a 34-yard field goal from Zeke Rankin with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.
WKU received the second-half kickoff and quickly extended its lead with a five-play, 53-yard scoring drive. Robichaux moved the Hilltoppers into enemy territory with a 37-yard run, but came off the field with an injury following the play and did not return. Two snaps later, Joey Beljan caught a 26-yard pass from Reed to set up a 1-yard keeper from the quarterback to make it 21-10.
After forcing a turnover on downs later in the frame, the Hilltopper offense moved down the field 47 yards and inside the 10 with a 47-yard pass to Corley. On fourth down from the 1, Reed found Joshua Simon in the end zone for a 28-10 advantage.
Western Kentucky quarterback Austin Reed talks about the Hilltoppers' 35-17 win at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
“We needed to go out there and make a statement, get momentum back in our favor, let everyone take a deep breath,” Helton said. “It’s hard for defense to go out there series after series if you’re not doing anything offensively – it puts a lot of pressure on them – so it allowed our defense to take a deep breath and relax a little bit.”
That WKU defense put an exclamation mark on the performance with a 42-yard pick six from Thomas to make it a 35-10 game with 9:44 to play.
Middle Tennessee added a late 11-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham to Izaiah Gathings with 5:09 to play to close out the scoring in the 35-17 Hilltopper victory.
The victory snapped a two-game skid – WKU was beaten by Troy and UTSA the previous two weeks – and puts the team back above .500 both overall and in C-USA play heading into Friday’s game against UAB at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Middle Tennessee has now lost three in a row since beating then-No. 25 Miami on the road. The Blue Raiders will have a bye next week before traveling to UTEP for an Oct. 29 game.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.