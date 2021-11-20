Western Kentucky wasted no time in handling Florida Atlantic in Willie Taggart’s return to Bowling Green.
Bailey Zappe threw for 470 yards and six touchdowns to lead an efficient day for the Hilltopper offense, while the defense held the Owls in check to come away with a 52-17 victory at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday.
“Just a great team win today,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I was really proud for all the seniors, this being their last home game. Just a great way to go out for those guys at home. Just got to keep it rolling, keep going, but really good win, really good team effort. A lot of big plays out there today.”
The win was the sixth straight for WKU (7-4 overall, 6-1 Conference USA), which remains in sole possession of first place of C-USA’s East Division with the win. It was the program’s first win over FAU (5-6, 3-4) since 2016 – the last time WKU won the C-USA title. The Hilltoppers will travel to Marshall next week for a big regular-season finale, as the Thundering Herd entered the weekend a game behind WKU in the East Division standings. Marshall traveled to Charlotte on Saturday, but the game did not end before the Daily News press deadline.
With the early 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday, WKU handled its own business to help its chances at advancing to the Dec. 3 C-USA championship game.
Bailey Zappe completed his first 10 passes and threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-31 passing in the first half as the Hilltoppers built a 31-10 lead by the break – WKU scored on all but one possession in the first two quarters – and were able to cruise to the victory from there.
“We just came in with the same mindset we always have,” Zappe said. “ ... The games that we’ve been able to start fast have been our best games offensively, so when we’re able to start fast and get that going, right off the bat usually it means we’re going to have great success that game.”
Zappe finished with 470 yards and six touchdowns on 39-of-49 passing with two interceptions. He threw touchdown passes to four different receivers, with Mitchell Tinsley and Joey Beljan each catching two. Tinsley finished with nine receptions for 164 yards and Jerreth Sterns had 12 receptions for 143 yards and a score.
“I just think when you have an outside receiver that’s a threat like (Tinsley), it just makes it really hard to stop an inside receiver,” Sterns said. “Pick your poison. Who do you want to stop? If you want to stop me, Mitch is going to go crazy. If you want to stop Mitch, I’m going to go crazy.”
The Hilltoppers had touchdowns on their first three possession against an FAU team that had the best red zone defense in C-USA and fourth-best nationally entering Saturday. Zappe threw touchdown passes of 1 yard, 8 yards and 3 yards to Jerreth Sterns, Tinsley and Beljan, respectively, to build a 21-3 lead – Morgan Suarez made a 35-yard field goal for FAU – by the 13:34 mark of the second quarter.
FAU added a touchdown on a 62-yard pick six from Teja Young – Zappe’s one real miscue in the first half – to make it 21-10, but WKU answered with a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped off with a 3-yard touchdown reception by Malachi Corley.
Cory Munson delivered and recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, and the Hilltoppers turned it into a 31-10 lead by the break with a 26-yard field goal from Brayden Narveson.
Meanwhile, WKU’s defense continued its stellar play that has become expected during the six-game winning streak. The Hilltopper defense allowed just three points in the half and held the Owls to 10 yards rushing and 156 total.
“Just playing together,” WKU defensive end DeAngelo Malone said. “Just getting to the ball, winning and just finishing through the rest of this stretch, rest of these games – finishing hard and playing together.”
After a sloppy start to the second half from both sides, FAU inched closer with a 9-yard touchdown pass from N’Kosi Perry to John Mitchell to make it 31-17, but WKU quickly shut the door on any comeback hopes.
Zappe threw touchdown passes of 27 and 7 yards to Tinsley and Beljan to make it 45-17 with 12:15 remaining, and the Hilltoppers started putting in reserves from there.
WKU added a touchdown with 4:16 to play on a 7-yard run from Jakairi Moses to push the game to its 52-17 final score.
FAU finished with 301 yards of offense, including just 25 yards rushing. The Hilltoppers picked off three passes in the game, including one from Christian Gomez to give WKU back the ball to run out the clock. Beanie Bishop had his third in the last three games, to go along with seven tackles – three for loss. Omari Alexander had the other interception, and DeAngelo Malone broke the program’s career sacks record in the win.
“I’d just say (the key was) running to the ball and playing hard and watching a lot of film,” Bishop said. “Preparation is a big key to our success, and trusting one another – if you trust a person to be where he’s supposed to be and he’s there, we’re capable of making plays and to be able to play fast.”
Perry had 213 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 19-of-28 passing, and Nick Tronti had 63 yards and an interception on 6-of-15 passing. The Owls will look to snap a three-game skid next week when they host Middle Tennessee.
WKU's game against Marshall next week at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT.