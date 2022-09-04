HONOLULU – Western Kentucky celebrated its arrival in Hawaii on Thursday evening with a luau. It celebrated its departure from the island of O'ahu in what were the early hours of morning back in Bowling Green on Sunday with a win.
After a slow start, the Hilltoppers’ defense sparked a 49-17 victory over Hawaii with six turnovers at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu to give the team its second 2-0 start to a season in its FBS era and first since 2015.
“Great job by our defense. They had a ton of takeaways, a bunch of critical stops and gave the offense great field position all night,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “It was just a great team win. I thought the offense did a really good job – when we needed to score points, we did. When you can win games playing great defense, those are the most enjoyable for me, and that’s what we did.”
Austin Reed threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns for WKU on 22-of-31 passing with an interception. Nine different Hilltoppers caught passes, and with all three scoring passes going to different receivers – Dalvin Smith, Jaylen Hall and Joshua Simon. Daewood Davis had 78 yards on five receptions. The rushing attack accounted for 141 of its 412 yards, as well as three scores from Reed – who had 43 yards on nine carries – Kye Robichaux – who led the team with 49 yards rushing – and Davion Ervin-Poindexter – who had 42 yards.
“It’s scary, honestly, for any defense we come against,” Smith said. “We’ve got speed, we’ve got stars, we’ve got playmakers all across the board, coming off the bench – it don’t matter. We’re going to come in and make plays when the plays need to be made.”
WKU appeared jet-lagged in the game's opening quarter, and Hawaii (0-2) didn’t look much better.
The first 15 minutes of game took 50 minutes, included a combined 173 yards of offense – 142 for the Hilltoppers and 31 for the Rainbow Warriors – a combined 10 penalties for 77 yards and just three points when Matthew Shipley capped off a four-play, minus 20-yard drive with a 40-yard field goal set up by a muffed punt.
“Just play smart, good football. Defensively we were doing a good job the whole time, and then we muffed the punt, which was a bad decision by us. Offensively we were moving the ball but we had those penalties that were killing our drives,” Helton said. “Once we got settled in and all those things we were fine, but we’re going to play some tough games this year and we can’t have those penalties.”
The Hilltoppers did end the quarter with momentum, however, and turned it into a 21-point second quarter. B.J. Wagner came up with an interception on Joey Yellen after multiple deflections and WKU capped off the ensuing 10-play drive with a 5-yard pass from Reed to Smith.
WKU seized momentum, getting a big play from its defense, which put pressure on the three quarterbacks Hawaii played in the game. Talique Allen put pressure on Brayden Schager, who was picked off by Juwuan Jones. Jones returned the interception 38 yards to the end zone for WKU’s second pick-six of the season to take a 14-3 lead. The Hilltoppers had five interceptions in the game and turned it into 20 points.
“We just focused on staying together and playing hard together as a defense,” WKU safety Kaleb Oliver said “ … We just stayed together, stayed strong. We had a turnover close to the goal line down there early in the game and we ended up holding them to a field goal. Just working at that, being able to bend and not break – that’s just kind of our motto right now.”
Hawaii answered on its next drive when Dedrick Parson took a pitch from Cammon Cooper for a 9-yard score to make it 14-10 with 7:40 left in the half.
WKU showed off some trickery to extend its lead on the next possession, resulting in a 47-yard pass from Reed to Simon, who rumbled his way into the end zone to make it 21-10.
The Hilltoppers had an opportunity to add to its lead late in the half when C.J. Jones pressured Schager and Upton Stout picked off his pass. Brayden Narveson’s 26-yard field goal attempt with 27 seconds left went off the upright and was no good.
The Hilltoppers took advantage of their fourth interception – this time Kaleb Oliver picked off Schager on a deflected pass and returned it 42 yards. The following play, Hall went up and caught a 17-yard pass from Reed to make it a 28-10 game. Hall stayed down on the field during the play, but was able to walk off on his own power as official reviewed the call, which stood.
WKU added a 7-yard touchdown run from Robichaux early in the fourth quarter to make it 35-10.
Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei scored for Hawaii with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 35-17 with 9:18 to play.
The Hilltoppers capped off the victory – the game ended at 2:39 a.m. CT – with a 2-yard keeper from Reed and a 2-yard run from Ervin-Poindexter to make it the 49-17 final.
WKU held Hawaii to 360 yards, with just 94 rushing. Bryant-Lelei had 64 yards and a touchdown with 13 carries. Schager finished with 230 yards on 22-of-33 passing with four interceptions, while Yellen was 4-of-11 for 36 yards with an interception. The Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to travel to Michigan next week.
WKU will have a bye week before traveling to Bloomington, Ind., for an 11 a.m. game against Indiana Sept. 17.