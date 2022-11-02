Western Kentucky redshirt junior forward guard Dontaie Allen (11) shoots a layup in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots a layup in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky redshirt sophomore forward center Fallou Diagne (1) tries to pass the ball to a teammate around Montevallo graduate forward Te Smith (5) in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky sixth year guard Emmanuel Akot shoots a three-pointer in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior center Darrius Miles (0) shoots a free throw in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Khristian Lander (4) and junior forward Tyrone Marshall (24) attempt to block Montevallo graduate forward Te Smith (5) from shooting a layup in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) moves around Montevallo graduate forward Te Smith (5) and freshman guard Tyler Moore (4) to shoot a layup in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky fifth year forward Jairus Hamilton (3) dunks the ball in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) dunks the ball in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (20) shoots a layup in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Head Basketball Coach Rick Stansbury gives his team instructions at the start of the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky senior center Jamarion Sharp (33) catches a rebounded ball in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky fifth year forward Jairus Hamilton (3) reaches for a rebounded ball in the Hilltoppers’ 93-65 exhibition win against the Montevallo Falcons at E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. WKU will host Georgetown College in another exhibition game on Saturday and open the regular season against EKU on Nov. 10. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky debuted its new team Wednesday in an exhibition game at E.A. Diddle Arena, and the Hilltoppers showed why head coach Rick Stansbury is high on his group.
The Hilltoppers handled business, never trailing in a 93-65 win over Division II Montevallo.
“When you play these games, you never know what to expect from your opponent because you know nothing about them,” Stansbury said. “ … It was very obvious they were a good team.
“With us, a lot of details that we have to continue to get better at, but overall, I just thought we played hard. That’s the key – we just played hard. I didn’t have one guy that I didn’t feel like didn’t play hard. Does that mean he played great, doesn’t make mistakes? No. We can correct those things. Effort level is something that’s hard to really, really teach consistently, and I thought our guys played hard.”
Fourteen of the 15 Hilltoppers to see action in the game found the scoring column, and four finished in double figures – Jairus Hamilton had 14 points and nine rebounds, Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, four rebounds and five assists, Emmanuel Akot had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists and Fallou Diagne had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals.
WKU jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead on a 3-pointer and dunk from Akot and a 3-pointer from Hamilton, and went on to lead for all but 45 seconds in the preseason win.
Western Kentucky men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury talks about the Hilltoppers' 93-65 win over Montevallo on Wednesday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We played a lot of people. I think over 40 minutes, our guys, we can score the ball lots of different ways. Lots of different people can put some pressure on the basketball. I think over 40 minutes we can continue to cause some people some issues,” Stansbury said. “We were very vanilla offensively, very vanilla defensively, and that’s OK. The biggest thing we looked for tonight, we got – we played hard and had great effort.”
Te Smith led Montevallo with 15 points and six rebounds, while Mason Shifflett added 13 and Braxton Bertolette had 11.
Here are some takeaways from WKU’s exhibition win over Montevallo:
STRONG SHOOTING
The Hilltoppers started hot, knocking down their first three 3-point attempts from three different players and finished the first half shooting 47% (7-of-15) from beyond the arc. WKU finished 11-of-27 (41%) from beyond the arc in the game after some late misses.
Seven different WKU players knocked down triples, and Hamilton, Luke Frampton, Akot and Dontaie Allen each had two.
“I just think that we can shoot from multiple positions,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got so many guys from even the five man – we’ve got Fallou out there – guys who can really shoot the ball. I think that was one thing we were really keying on in the offseason. Coach went out and did what he did and it’s showing out there right now, so that’s good and we’ve just got to keep it up.”
WKU shot 49% (33-of-67) from the field and 73% (16-of-22) from the free-throw line.
JUCO TRANSFERs MAKE NOISE
The three Division I transfers WKU added in the offseason garnered most of the attention, but its two junior college additions have impressed this fall throughout practice and made an immediate impact in the game.
By halftime, Tyrone Marshall – who came from Colby Community College – had seven points, six rebounds and a block in 8:40 played, while Diagne added six points – including a made 3-pointer for the 6-foot-11 forward from Dakar, Senegal – two rebounds and two steals in 7:10.
In addition to Diagne’s double-digit performance, Marshall finished with nine points, six rebounds and a block in under 15 minutes played.
“I love defense, I love rebounding and I just love doing things that some players don’t want to do, like dive out of bounds for the ball, get on the ground, guard their best guy,” Marshall said.
Western Kentucky's Jairus Hamilton and Tyrone Marshall talk about the Hilltopper's 93-65 exhibition win over Montevallo on Wednesday at E.A. D…
ROTATIONS
WKU used a familiar starting five of Hamilton, Frampton, McKnight and Sharp – four of the starting five from last season, minus Camron Justice, who is now on the coaching staff. Akot joined the group after transferring from Boise State late in the offseason.
Much of the subbing throughout the game came with four or five players at a time, mainly with Diagne, Jordan Rawls, Khristian Lander, Allen and Marshall being the second group in.
“We’ll figure it out as we go along a little bit. I have confidence in those other five,” Stansbury said. “They’ll be maybe certain games, certain situations may dictate that a little bit, but as long as we can keep that pressure up – it’s going to wear us out a little bit, I know that. It affects you a little bit offensively, but over 40 minutes, you can get into a team a little bit, now. It got us tired tonight, too, picking up full court and doing that. Again, we’ll get better at it and I have a lot of confidence in those other guys coming off the bench.
"Do I do that all the time? I don’t know that yet, but we’ll keep playing that way and keep figuring it out. Injuries, fouls and different situations may dictate that a little bit.”
ROOM TO IMPROVE
Stansbury said some of the things that WKU didn’t do well – like the way they were guarding ball screens and allowed three first-half 3-pointers to 6-foot-5 forward Smith – “wasn’t our teams’ fault, it was what we had been doing.” He also talked about some bad closeouts, but mainly the focus is to play hard and continue to get better as they continue to play.
“I think we were kind of late a couple times on our rotations. We weren’t guarding the ball screen as great as we usually do,” Hamilton said. “It was something that we talked about at halftime, something we focused on. I think we went into the second half doing it a little bit better, but we’ve got to come out from the jump ready to play. I think we’re going to focus a lot better on our defense, just the little, small keying things. I know everybody was just so excited to get out there and shoot shots – myself included – so I think we’re just going to focus on stuff like that defensively.”
Sharp, WKU’s 7-foot-5 center, was not much of a factor in the game after coming back from an illness in recent days. He had five points and six rebounds with three blocks in 19 minutes, and Stansbury says "he'll be a different guy Saturday.”
UP NEXT
WKU will have one more tune-up before opening the regular season Nov. 10 at Eastern Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to host Georgetown College in a 3 p.m. exhibition Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.