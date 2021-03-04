The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team controls its own destiny heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
The Hilltoppers hold the top spot in Conference USA’s East Division and can clinch the division title with a win over Old Dominion this weekend. The two teams are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“I think any time you get to this point of the season – and this has been an interesting, different season getting to this point – I don’t know how many people ever thought we’d get to this point, but we’ve gotten to this point and now you can see light at the (end of the) tunnel,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said.
“Any time you’ve gotten to this point and you’re still in position to have an opportunity to play for a championship, that’s a special opportunity. I think it’s very obvious our guys have an opportunity to play for a championship, and as a player and coach and fan, that’s what you look for and that’s what you hope for.”
WKU (17-5 overall, 10-2 C-USA) has won eight straight conference games, with sweeps over Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Rice and FIU. The games haven’t been particularly close – the Hilltoppers have won those games by an average of 14.4 points, with five of the last six victories coming by double digits.
WKU’s only two conferences losses came in its first two series against Charlotte and Louisiana Tech, and the Hilltoppers have put themselves in a position to clinch the best overall record in the league with a win and a North Texas (13-7, 9-3) loss to UAB at The Super Pit. WKU’s last regular-season conference championship came in 2009 as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
“We’ve worked hard for this and we worked all offseason for this. It’s what we’ve been working up to,” WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “To get this, that’ll mean a lot.”
The Hilltoppers will be up against an ODU team coming to Bowling Green on a three-game winning streak. The Monarchs are in the middle of the pack in most C-USA statistical categories, but still have a .700 winning percentage overall, and one that’s higher in league play. ODU ‘s scoring margin is ninth in the league at plus-1.10.
ODU averages 69.4 points per game, and the Monarchs’ 4.9 3-pointers per game is a stark contrast from the FIU and Rice teams WKU has faced its last two series. Malik Curry leads ODU at 14.6 points per game and Kalu Ezikpe and A.J. Oliver II each add over 10 points per game. Austin Trice is right behind averaging 9.4 points off the bench, and Joe Reece adds 8.3 per game.
“I think they’ve got good balance, good depth – they play eight guys in good rhythm with what they’re doing,” Stansbury said. “They’re the same old team. They’re going to play hard. They’re going to try to grind it offensively. They’d rather score in the 60s than the 70s, so we know it’s not going to be easy.”
Charles Bassey leads WKU with 17.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. Hollingsworth is averaging 14.2 points and has been on a tear as of late, averaging 16.2 points and shooting 51.6% from the field over the last five games. Josh Anderson adds 10 points per game, but didn’t play in the FIU series due to an ankle sprain. He said Thursday he’s anxious to return to action, but Stansbury said he was unsure if he and Luke Frampton (undisclosed) would both be available for the series. Frampton has missed the last three games.
Saturday will be senior day at Diddle Arena, and Stansbury said no decisions have been made about who may or may not take advantage of an additional year of eligibility granted with the NCAA’s blanket waiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Old Dominion leads the all-time series 21-20, but WKU is 16-5 at home against the Monarchs. While a win would clinch the East Division title, it would also give Stansbury his 100th win with the Hilltoppers.
“My goal is the same every year – compete for championships. The 99 games or 100 games, it means nothing. The only one that matters to me – if it makes 100, great – is the next game Friday night, and that’s Old Dominion,” Stansbury said. “You guys can talk about 100. I’m going to talk about the one – Old Dominion. That’s all that matters to me.”
OLD DOMINION (14-6, 10-4) AT WESTERN KENTUCKY (17-5, 10-2)
7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday/E.A. Diddle Arena
Probable starters
OLD DOMINION
A.J. Oliver II, g, 6-5, r-jr. (10.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Malik Curry, g, 6-1, sr. (14.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Xavier Green, g, 6-6, r-sr. (7.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Joe Reece, f, 6-8, jr. (8.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Kalu Ezikpe, f, 6-8, jr. (10.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg).
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, sr. (14.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Dayvion McKnight, g, 6-1, fr. (5.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, jr. (17.8 ppg, 11.8 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-sr. (7.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg); Josh Anderson, g, 6-6, sr. (10.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg).
Television
CBSSN on Facebook
Radio
Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches
Jeff Jones (167-92, eighth year; 524-379 overall), Old Dominion; Rick Stansbury (99-57, fifth year; 392-223 overall), WKU.
Series record
Old Dominion leads the series 21-20 (The Hilltoppers won the last meeting 71-69 on Jan. 16, 2020, at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out
Old Dominion won 73-60 against Middle Tennessee at home on Saturday; WKU won 71-59 against FIU at home on Monday.{&end}
Commented