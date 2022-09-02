Western Kentucky’s first game of the 2022 season – and the first in college football this fall – was in the friendly confines of Houchens-Smith Stadium, where it picked up a 38-27 victory over Austin Peay.
The next field will take a little longer to reach.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play Hawaii at 11 p.m. CT Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu.
“They play with a lot of pride,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “They do a lot of really, really good things, they like to get after it, so I think they match up well with us and I think we match up well with them. It should be a good game.”
While the Hilltoppers are coming off a season-opening win Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors didn’t have as much luck. Hawaii fell at home to Vanderbilt 63-10 in their opener and first game with former quarterback Timmy Chang as head coach.
“Western Kentucky, it’s a different game plan, right?” Chang told reporters this week. “I think it’s a different group that’ll get tested – they’ll all get tested, but definitely in the back end with the pass game that Tyson and Western Kentucky will bring will definitely test the DBs, safeties and our line to get to the quarterback.”
That pass game led the nation last season with Bailey Zappe at quarterback, and Austin Reed put up a solid debut against the Governors. He threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-34 passing with an interception. Daewood Davis had 124 yards on six catches, including a 48-yard touchdown, and Malachi Corley had 61 yards and three scores on five receptions.
“I felt like we left a lot of yards out there offensively,” Helton said. “I thought Austin Reed, in his first start, did some really, really good things. We had a couple drops that could’ve been explosive plays that could’ve changed some things, but there are some things too that I think he will see on film and then in week 2 he’ll be able to make checks and do some things that I think will give us a better chance coming out of the gate to start drives.”
While Vanderbilt’s offense was aided by two fumble recovery touchdowns, its offense still put up a good showing against Hawaii’s defense. It finished with 601 yards of offense, with 404 coming on the ground. Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns, but also rushed for a game-high 163 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts. While Helton says he’s a “special athlete out there,” and different from Reed, Helton says “there’s some things there that we can probably take away from what he did.”
“I think we ran well the other day, really, honestly. I think our running backs ran really, really hard, too. Austin Peay, they had a great game plan and they have a good front, too. Kudos to them, but I thought we ran the ball well,” WKU co-offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “Shoot, I’m not here to try to compare ourselves to Vandy because they are different – two tight end, mobile quarterback running all the time – but like I’ve said many times, I think running the ball gives us an advantage. I think it helps everything else out. We’re definitely going to try to run the ball and we’re going to try to run the ball well because I think it opens up the rest of our offense.”
WKU rushed for 108 yards against Austin Peay, led by 52 yards on 15 attempts from Indiana transfer Davion Ervin-Poindexter in his first game with the program.
“Personally, I feel like the running back group, the run game, can have a big day,” Ervin-Poindexter said. “Seeing how Vanderbilt played them, it seems like they overcommit a lot. If we can break a lot of tackles, we can have a lot of explosive runs. That’s my mindset going into it – to have one of the best games of the season and just to put it on film.”
Defensively, WKU had some big plays against the Govs, including five sacks and a pick-six from Upton Stout – one of the team’s two interceptions on the day. Hawaii posted 358 yards of offense in its opener, with 250 coming through the air. Brayden Schager threw for 161 yards on 18-of-35 passing and Joey Yellen had 89 yards on 10-of-20 passing – the two, as well as Cammon Cooper, are still competing to see the majority of reps. Jonah Panoke accounted for 101 yards on seven receptions. Dedrick Parson led the Rainbow Warriors in rushing with 82 yards and a touchdown on 13 attempts.
“They’ve got, in my opinion, three good quarterbacks on their roster, guys that have played a lot of college football. I think they’re all talented. I think they all spin the ball well,” WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers said. “Hard, hard runner – tailback was really impressive to me. (They have) what I feel is one of the better tight ends in the country – dual-threat guy that can do a lot of different things from his position, can create matchups issues. Talented, speedy group at wide receiver and one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country.”
Saturday will make the first meeting between the two programs. The game will be streamed on the Team 1 Sports app. The Hilltoppers haven’t started a season 2-0 since 2015.
WKU will follow the long trip with its bye week before traveling to Indiana for an 11 a.m. CT game Sept. 17.{&end}