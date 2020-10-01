Tyson Helton started rivalry week telling the media he didn’t believe Saturday’s game at Middle Tennessee would make or break the season.
But as the Hilltoppers sit at 0-2 and the Blue Raiders at 0-3, there’s no denying the importance of the 4 p.m. 100 Miles of Hate showdown at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium – WKU’s first Conference USA game of the season.
“Like I said before, it’s not going to make or break our season and I’ve talked about looking back on the full body of work, but there’s no question it’s really important on so many fronts – being a rivalry game, being the first conference game, needing to be our first win at 0-2. You want to get the first win and I’m sure Middle’s looking at it the same way,” Helton said Thursday.
“They need a win bad as well, so both football teams are going to be extremely hungry to go out there. It should be a good football game and should be very competitive, but yeah, there’s a lot to play for.”
WKU lost to Louisville and Liberty in its first two games of the season, while Middle Tennessee fell to Army, Troy and UTSA. The Hilltoppers last started 0-3 two seasons ago, when they finished 3-9 in the final year under Mike Sanford. WKU started 1-2 last season before winning eight of its final 10 games.
Helton said he’s been pleased with the team’s preparation in its off week, and that it has increased its “juice,” energy and emotion. It’s something Helton said the team addressed after the Liberty game because they didn’t feel it had it enough on its sidelines. The second-year head coach is now hoping it transfers into the game.
“We’ve had a lot of preparation, feel good about the game plan. You don’t ever know until the game’s started – it all might be out the window – but as far as the preparation goes, we feel good about it,” Helton said.
WKU has won four of the last five meetings with Middle Tennessee, and is hoping to put up a higher point total after averaging 22.5 points in its first two games, while the defense has allowed an average of 32.5 points per game. Helton said the Hilltoppers need to be a 30-plus point offense to help their defense stay off the field. The Blue Raiders have allowed 42 points per game this season.
The Hilltoppers will likely be without one of its top receiving threats Saturday, however. Craig Burt Jr., the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hutchinson Community College transfer that has four receptions for 57 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown, will be a game-time decision. Burt is battling an injury and Helton said he would “seriously doubt” if he plays, but added “he’s there maybe if we need him an in emergency situation.”
WKU will also be without Jahcour Pearson for the first time this season. Helton announced Pearson, the team’s leading returning receiver from 2019, was no longer with the team the Monday following the loss to Liberty. Helton is expecting Dayton Wade to step in to try to replace Pearson’s production, and is excited to see Xavier Lane and Terez Traynor get a larger role if Burt can’t play. Tight end Dalvin Smith, who caught the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career against Liberty, is also expected to step up, and can be used in more of a hybrid tight end/receiver role.
The Hilltoppers put up 474 yards of offense – with 119 coming on the ground from Gaej Walker, who hasn’t hit the century mark yet this season – in last year’s 31-26 victory over Middle Tennessee, but required two fourth-quarter touchdowns to come away with the win. Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said Tuesday it may take a couple of series to get a feel for what the Blue Raiders plan to do defensively Saturday.
“Whether we start fast or start slow, we just need to be in the game the last five minutes and then go finish it and go win it,” Helton said.
WKU’s defense will be up against an offense that started finding its rhythm last game. Middle Tennessee is averaging just 16.3 points – the worst average among C-USA programs that have played this season – but had 35 in Friday’s loss to UTSA.
The Blue Raiders, led by dual-threat quarterback Asher O’Hara, average 117.7 yards rushing per game and 211.7 yards passing – marks ninth and eight in C-USA, respectively, and each one spot higher than WKU. Middle Tennessee put up 563 yards of offense – 372 passing and 191 rushing – against the Roadrunners, however.
“I think the first thing with Middle, one it’s a great system ran by (head coach Rick Stockstill) and (offensive coordinator Tony) Franklin. Those guys do a good job. Their history is putting up points and yards,” WKU defensive coordinator Clayton White said Wednesday. “For them to come out the first two games is really unlike them. Our guys know what Middle Tennessee can do offensively, their history, so we kind of didn’t even deal with those first two games. We were kind of more personnel, but we know their offense is fast-striking that can put up points.”
Middle Tennessee leads the all-time series 35-33-1. Eight of the last 12 meeting since 2007 – when the rivalry was renewed – have been decided by five points or fewer and four of the last eight meetings have gone into at least double overtime.
“The guys are fired up,” Helton said. “Hopefully it transfers into Saturday.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
