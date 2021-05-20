The last time the Western Kentucky softball team played in the NCAA Tournament, it had a strong pitcher that led the team to two victories.
But an injury sustained to Miranda Kramer – the Hilltoppers' star pitcher – late in a 14-inning victory against Georgia in WKU's second game left the team without a dominant force in the circle.
WKU won the marathon game, but was unable to beat the Bulldogs in two chances the following day and saw the season come to a close.
It's an experience head coach Amy Tudor learned from and has tried to build off of. Now, instead of one dominant force, she feels she's got a solid pitching staff as her Hilltoppers head back to the Athens Regional for the first time since 2015, where they will open the tournament against Georgia at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Jack Turner Stadium.
"Having that experience is huge from a coaching perspective, kind of knowing what you're getting yourself into," Tudor said Tuesday. "Obviously we know that every team at the NCAAs is very talented and has earned the right to be here, so you're going to get people's best ball.
"I know we've had some injuries in the circle, but one of the things from 2015 was pitching depth. Obviously we had an ace in the circle that could pitch with anyone, but I think that's the one building mark that I took from 2015 to this point in my career, is trying to build a pitching staff and I feel like nationally it's kind of gone to that."
WKU (31-13) has been without its redshirt senior ace, Kelsey Aikey, in recent weeks outside of one inning pitched in the team's final series against Florida Atlantic due to injury, but the trio of Shelby Nunn, Kennedy Sullivan and Katie Gardner have been solid for the Hilltoppers and helped the team come away with the Conference USA title last week on its home field.
Each of the three came up big for WKU at different times in the tournament, in which the Hilltoppers had to fight back with wins over Charlotte and top-seeded North Texas in the losers' bracket before they came out swinging in a 13-4 rout of UAB in the championship game. WKU believed its contrasting pitching styles to be beneficial in the league tournament, and believe it will be again entering the NCAA Regional.
"I'm very confident in our pitching staff. I think we're all different from each other and I think what will help us the most is that we are so different from each other," WKU redshirt junior pitcher Shelby Nunn said. "I'm very confident in every single one of us to go be able to go in and get the job done."
Georgia has hit .260 as a team this season, with two players – Lacey Fincher and Sydney Chambley – hitting over .300. Sydney Kuma has the third-best average on the team (.290) and provides pop with her team-high 14 homers. Mary Wilson Avant carries the pitching staff. She's appeared in 31 games and started 26 with a 3.01 ERA in 169.2 innings pitched – 111 more than anyone else on staff.
WKU has a team .311 batting average with five players – Paige Carter (.384), Taylor Davis (.357), Kennedy Sullivan (.338), Brylee Hage (.325) and TJ Webster (.325) hitting well over .300.
Sixty-four teams were selected to the NCAA Tournament with 31 conferences being awarded automatic qualifications, while the remaining 33 slots were filled with at-large selections to complete the bracket. Regionals for the tournament are held at 16 campus sites from May 21-23, where four-team, double-elimination tournaments will be held with the 16 winning teams advancing to Super Regionals.
Also in the Athens Regional with WKU and Georgia (29-21) are No. 13 national seed Duke (42-10) and UNC Greensboro (34-15).
"Obviously Georgia is a quality opponent playing in the SEC. They have power, they have speed, their number one is really good – I'm assuming we'll get her – but preparing for all of them is what we have to do," Tudor said. "We'll have scouts on the other teams, but our primary focus will be on Georgia."
WKU faced quality competition throughout the regular season, including games against then-No. 18 Mississippi (10-0 five-inning loss March 6; 5-4 loss March 7), then-No. 7 Kentucky (2-1 nine-inning win March 24) and then-No. 5 Florida (5-2 loss April 10).
Georgia's most recent game was a 3-0 loss to the Wildcats in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs went 2-1 against Kentucky in the regular season, 1-2 against Florida and 0-3 in a series against Mississippi State to end the regular season in Starkville, Miss. Georgia also won a pair of one-run games against UAB – a team WKU outscored 38-14 in four victories this season.
The Hilltoppers are hoping their experience in big games throughout the regular season has helped get ready for the coming tournament.
"I think we've prepared for this moment. I think one of the biggest things is being confident going into this NCAA Tournament," Tudor said. "We've been at other places, shown up and had good experiences and we've dealt with some failures. I think one of the biggest things is playing free and playing loose and being ourselves no matter who we're playing – it's absolutely a big deal for us."
The Hilltoppers aim to again make some noise in Athens like they did in 2015, but hope this time to advance to the Super Regionals. The Super Regionals will be held on eight campus sites May 27-30, where at each site two teams will play in a best-of-three format and the winners from each site advance to the NCAA Women’s College World Series. The winner from the Athens Regional will advance to play the winner of the Gainesville Regional, which will be hosted by No. 4 national seed Florida and also features Baylor, South Alabama and South Florida.
"I'm very excited for our draw in the tournament," Nunn said. "I think the thing going into this is in tournament time anybody can beat anybody, and I think we have an excellent chance to make a little bit of noise and represent the university well at the tournament."