The Western Kentucky baseball team will need to beat some stiff competition this week to keep its season alive.
The Hilltoppers head to Ruston, La., for the Conference USA Tournament at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park. Sixth-seeded WKU is scheduled to open the double-elimination event Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT against No. 3 seed Southern Miss.
The Golden Eagles (35-17) come in ranked 19th nationally in the latest D1Baseball poll, which was released Monday. Southern Miss is one of four C-USA teams ranked in the poll, with Louisiana Tech coming in at No. 18, Charlotte at No. 22 and Old Dominion at No. 24.
WKU did not win a regular-season series against any team in the tournament – it dropped three of four against Charlotte, at Southern Miss, against Florida Atlantic and at Old Dominion, and split a four-game series against Middle Tennessee – but the Hilltoppers have confidence with at least one win against each and know they can win against those teams.
“Going into the tournament, every team in there we’ve beat at least once, or every team that we’ve played that’s in the tournament, we’ve beat at least once,” WKU third baseman Matthew Meyer said after the team’s regular-season finale. “We know that we can beat every team in this tournament and we’re very confident. We’re very confident that we just need to put some good ABs together, pitch it, throw it, catch it and hit it and I think we’ll be good. I think we’ll be good going into the tournament.”
Wednesday will be WKU’s first official game in more than a week. The Hilltoppers (26-27) last played May 18, when they beat Eastern Kentucky 4-3 in a 14-inning game – their longest contest of the season.
“Our game plan was to try to get as many guys into the game, as many pitchers,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said after the win over the Colonels. “I did not think we would play 14 innings, so we got plenty of work in.”
It’s the Hilltoppers’ second straight C-USA Tournament berth – the 2020 event got canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – after qualifying for the first time in 2019. In the 2019 tournament, WKU beat Old Dominion 7-4 in its opening game before falling to Florida Atlantic and UTSA in its next two games.
WKU and Southern Miss played a four-game series April 23-25, with the Golden Eagles winning the first three games 6-5, 6-5 and 3-0, before the Hilltoppers took the finale 9-4.
Southern Miss boasts one of the best pitching staffs in the league. The Golden Eagles have the best team ERA (3.53) and opponent batting average (.236), and starters Hunter Stanley (2.54), Walker Powell (2.56) and Ben Ethridge (2.77) have the top three ERAs in C-USA.
The Golden Eagles are defending champions and have won three of the last four tournaments.
Also in the bottom half of the eight-team, double-elimination bracket are No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech and No. 7 seed UTSA. The winners from those games are scheduled to face off Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while the losers will play at 4 p.m. that day.
The top half of the bracket features a 9 a.m. first-round game between No. 4 seed Old Dominion and No. 5 seed Florida Atlantic on Wednesday, and a 12:30 p.m. game against top-seeded Charlotte and No. 8 seed Middle Tennessee.
The C-USA championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday and is single elimination. It will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.{&end}