Conference USA's East Division will come down to the final week of the regular season.
With Western Kentucky's win over Florida Atlantic and Marshall's win at Charlotte on Saturday, a de facto divisional championship game will take place next Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., between the Hilltoppers and Herd.
"It's great to be in that position. It's what you work for. Marshall is an excellent football team," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said after WKU's win, which ended right around the time the Herd and 49ers were getting underway. "It's going to take everything we've got, but it's what you work for. You want to be in that position to go play in the championship and that's the goal. We're excited to be there and have that opportunity. We've got to take care of business. They'll be a tough opponent and they'll want it just as bad as we do, for sure."
The two "Moonshine Throwdown" rivals appeared to be on a collision course for much of the season, and will now play for a spot in C-USA's Dec. 3 championship game, which will be played at UTSA. The Roadrunners scored in the closing seconds Saturday to beat defending West Division champion and preseason favorite UAB to remain unbeaten, while the Blazers dropped to 5-2 in league play with just one week remaining in the regular season. UTSA will host because it will have the better record in league play no matter the outcomes next week.
WKU started the season 1-4, with the final loss in a four-game skid coming at home to the Roadrunners in its C-USA opener, but has since reeled off six straight wins and sits in sole possession of first in the East currently with a 6-1 mark in league play. The loss to UTSA in the head-to-head matchup gives the Roadrunners the advantage in hosting.
"Every year you tell yourself that you want to control your own destiny, and that's what we have the ability to do -- we control our own destiny," WKU quarterback Bailey Zappe said. " ... We're going to go into that game expecting a fight from Marshall. It's been awesome. I've enjoyed the ride, I've cherished it and these next three are going to be awesome."
Marshall was in what ended up being essentially a C-USA quarterfinal game with Charlotte on Saturday. The Herd lost at Middle Tennessee 34-28 on Oct. 2 and against UAB 21-14 last week, meaning with WKU's win over FAU earlier in the day, it needed to beat the 49ers for a shot to play for a spot in the title game.
Marshall led just 21-14 at halftime at Jerry Richardson Stadium, but outscored Charlotte 28-14 in the second half.
"We've got to load up next week. Every game's a big game," Marshall head coach Charles Huff told reporters after the game. "You think back, how big was the Middle Tennessee State game? If you take care of business there, then we're probably in a different position.
"They're all big. I know this one comes down to it in November, but they're all big, man, they all count. You've got to load up every week, you've got to find a way to be consistent in your execution, you've got to take pride in your performance and then you've got to be able to translate it through preparation."
Both team's winning set up the winner-take-all matchup for the East Division crown. While WKU is a game up on Marshall now in the standings, a Herd win would put both at 6-2 in C-USA play, with Marshall having the head-to-head edge. A Hilltopper win would complete a clean sweep over East Division foes this season, plus a win over Rice from the West.
"It's an exciting feeling, honestly," WKU receiver Jerreth Sterns said. "That's what you want to be able to do. You don't want your fate to be determined by somebody else, if they win or if they lose -- you don't want that. We're just going to take it right now and focus on beating Marshall."
"It feels great to be able to control your own destiny," WKU defensive back Beanie Bishop said. "You don't have to worry about what is this team doing, or how is that game going? You're able to just play free, and when you control it, you can only hurt yourself. It feels great."
Marshall last played in the C-USA championship game a year ago, where it fell to UAB. The Hilltoppers haven't made an appearance in the championship game since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016. In the latter, WKU fell to Louisiana Tech for its only league loss in the regular season before beating the Bulldogs in the championship game -- similar to what it would need to do against UTSA to claim the title if it can beat Marshall in next week's 2:30 p.m. CT game.
Both WKU and Marshall sit at 7-4 overall, so they're looking at a bowl game whatever the result next week, but are hoping to add two games after the regular season comes to a close.
"We've got a ways to go in my mind," Helton said. "We've got Marshall next week and hopefully a championship game, I hope, then a bowl game. We're going to try to enjoy it. I'm just taking them one game at a time."