Western Kentucky’s NFL pro day brought a variety of Hilltoppers to Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Players who recently finished their college careers, players who capped off their time as Hilltoppers a year ago and even a basketball player trying to transition to football were among those performing for professional scouts Thursday.
Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith, cornerbacks Dionte Ruffin and Trae Meadows, safety Devon Key and defensive end Devon Wharton were among the members of the 5-7 2020 team to partake in Thursday’s pro day. The 2019 team never got a shot at a pro day due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but returning to Houchens-Smith Stadium were quarterback Ty Storey, receivers Lucky Jackson and Quin Jernighan, defensive back Ta’Corian Darden and offensive lineman Miles Pate.
But the most unexpected athlete to show up at the time WKU’s football season ended was Carson Williams, who recently finished his career playing basketball at WKU.
Williams, a 6-foot-5 redshirt senior forward this season, started the Hilltoppers’ first 27 games and averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds before making the decision to sit out of the team’s National Invitation Tournament games to train to try to make a professional career in football, after not playing the sport since eighth grade.
“It’s kind of strange, really, making this switch and having a week and a half to work out and train before working out in front of NFL scouts today,” Williams said. “It’s all going well up until this point and I’ve got no complaints.”
Williams will likely be developing as a tight end or offensive lineman. He’s been working with Jacob Davis at D1 Training in Bowling Green to try to make the transition. He’s been working to add weight since trading in basketball sneakers for cleats.
“The next steps? Hopefully I gained a little interest today from some teams and hopefully they’ll start reaching out and doing interviews and that type of thing here pretty soon,” Williams said.
The Owenton native wouldn’t be the first Hilltopper to make the switch. New York Jets right tackle George Fant played football for the Hilltoppers for a year in 2015, but before then played basketball at WKU, where he ranks in the top 20 in career points scored with 1,621, and in the top 10 in career games started with 122, career minutes played with 3,671, career free throws with 894, career blocked shots with 124 and career made free throws with 437 during his time with the program from 2012-15.
Williams said Fant has been a mentor and was at the pro day, and he said Fant was giving him tips and encouragement throughout. Davis also trained, and still trains, with Fant.
“The good part about this is it’s not my first rodeo,” Davis said. “Everybody knows George Fant and I was with George through that process, so we’re basically trying to replicate the same process, man, with trying to get Carson noticed, and obviously he stood out today.
“ ... It’s been a very fun process because Carson is such a freak athlete and he is a very cerebral guy, very intelligent guy, so he picks up on things really quick. You’ve seen him on the basketball court, you know what he can do, and I think – what I’m working with, his representation – that’s kind of the lightbulb we’re trying to get people to see. Look at what he can do on the basketball court – look at his hands, look at his feet, look at the things he can do – because he’s not going to have any film, but today was a fantastic day for him. He did exactly what he needed to do at this point.”
Fant, a Warren Central graduate, ran a 4.84-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 37-inch vertical jump at his pro day, and later began his pro career in Seattle. Williams posted a 38-inch vertical jump and a 40-yard dash in the mid 4.7-second range, unofficially. Williams put up 18 reps on the bench press and a 9-7 broad jump, and Davis believes those numbers will improve as they progress in their training.
“I gave George some crap for this – ‘I think that Carson is a better athlete than you are at this time. He’s going to have a better pro day than you,’ “ Davis said. “Granted, George was probably 290 pounds and Carson was 250. They’re both freak athletes.”
Williams didn’t go through field drills, but Davis said they’re looking to potentially do some of that down the road.
“Every scout that was at the pro day today was having a conversation with him and, for lack of a better words, was drooling over the fact he was there and he’s coming out and this is an opportunity,” Davis said.
For the others, it was a chance to get back on the football field – some after a long period away, and some a few months.
Darden, a Russellville native, had been training with Davis leading up to last year’s pro day, with the expectation that there would be one. It didn’t, but they still went and filmed a pro day, but it didn’t result in anything for the nickelback who had 54 tackles in during his final season in 2019, to go along with an interception and eight pass breakups – four of which came in the team’s First Responder Bowl victory over Western Michigan.
It was similar for the others that returned Thursday, including Pate, who also has been working with Davis – Meredith, Wharton and Key also train with him. Davis said they’ve been with him for the last four or five weeks – an abbreviated program compared to the normal eight to 12 week program.
Not only did it give those players who last played in 2019 a chance to show off their athletic abilities – Darden posted a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-2 broad jump, Davis said, for example – it gave them a chance to just be on the field together again.
“I felt good. It was quick. I got in and I think we had one incompletion, but it felt good and it felt like old times,” Storey said. “We haven’t thrown together in over a year, but after we kind of got out there and into our rhythm, we were fine. It felt awesome to be back out there.”
Storey had gone to Michael Johnson Performance in Dallas and trained for three months last year before the 2020 pro day was canceled, he says. He’s been teaching and coaching at Grimsley Junior High School in Centerton, Ark., since, and says he’s been working out and running in between, but wasn’t preparing for specific drills and sat some out and just threw “and tried to give them what they wanted to see.”
The 6-foot-2 quarterback completed 241 of 345 passes for 2,567 yards and 14 touchdowns touchdowns in his one season at WKU after coming as a graduate transfer from Arkansas. Two of his top targets – Jackson and Jernighan – were back as well. Jackson caught 94 passes for 1,133 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, while Jernighan had 32 receptions for 341 yards and two scores.
For the rest of the players, it meant being back with former teammates they went a year without being on the field with.
“I missed those guys. They were great players and great leaders,” Meredith said. “It was great to come out here and work with them and see them grind away and get some of the results they were looking for.”
The Bowling Green graduate was a longtime starter at right guard for WKU, including starts in each game since the beginning of the 2018 season. He recorded a 32-inch vertical jump and 25 reps on the bench press, Davis said.
“I had a couple goals for all of my drills and I hit a lot of them,” Meredith said. “I’m stoked about that, and I was watching some of the other guys and they did really good, too.”
Key was WKU’s tackles leader last season with 92, and finished his career as the program’s FBS all-time tackles leader. He also had an interception and three breakups. Meadows had 28 tackles – including a sack – an interception, four breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked kick last year. Ruffin had 23 tackles, an interception, 11 breakups and a fumble recovery.
No official results from Thursday’s pro day were released.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin April 29.